This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 13 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Denmark?

Martin O’Neill’s got their campaign off to a disastrous start last month.

By Cian Roche Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 7:20 AM
1 hour ago 1,465 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4280379
The Republic of Ireland will have nightmares over their last encounter with Denmark.
Image: Brian Lawless
The Republic of Ireland will have nightmares over their last encounter with Denmark.
The Republic of Ireland will have nightmares over their last encounter with Denmark.
Image: Brian Lawless

HISTORY SUGGESTS THAT when their backs are to the wall, the Republic of Ireland tend to produce performances of character, integrity and grit.

Cast your mind back to that match in Cardiff 12 months ago when James McClean’s second-half goal against Wales secured Ireland’s spot in the 2018 World Cup qualifier play-offs.

Martin O’Neill’s side face considerably more doom and gloom this time around when they welcome Denmark to the Aviva Stadium this evening.

A 4-1 drubbing in the Welsh capital last month was a low point of the inaugural Uefa Nations League campaign and the result set in motion a series of leaks and fall-outs that rocked the Irish camp.

Wales v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League - League B - Group 4 - Cardiff City Stadium Ireland left Cardiff beaten and humiliated as Wales exacted revenge. Source: Mike Egerton

A victory against last winter’s tormentors will be crucial if Ireland are to get back on track before they face Wales on Tuesday.

The Danes return to the scene where they meted out a 5-1 hammering in the aforementioned World Cup play-offs and dashed any hopes of Ireland’s return to the global showpiece for the first time in 16 years.

O’Neill will have Harry Arter to call upon as he rejoins the squad, while Declan Rice remains in the international wilderness.

So, can Ireland get their campaign back on track with a win, are we set for back-to-back defeats to our Danish rivals, or will we see a draw for the first time in over a year at Lansdowne Road?

Who will win tonight’s match?


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    LEINSTER
    James Lowe, the fan favourite who is box office on and off the pitch
    James Lowe, the fan favourite who is box office on and off the pitch
    'We just need to be careful we're not getting too far ahead of ourselves'
    Leinster light up the RDS and tear Wasps apart in stunning performance
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    'I've been waiting two years for this': Fit-again Coetzee eager to pay Ulster back
    'I've been waiting two years for this': Fit-again Coetzee eager to pay Ulster back
    Watch: Lowe hammers home Leinster's advantage with brilliant individual try
    As it happened: Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'His performances in recent times have not been up to the standard he attained in the Euros'
    'His performances in recent times have not been up to the standard he attained in the Euros'
    O'Neill on Eriksen's absence: We're missing a world-class player too
    Klopp warns Liverpool 'second is nothing' in Premier League title fight
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Denmark?
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Denmark?
    Doherty in the starting XI against Denmark, a Preston duo up front and more Nations League talking points
    Jeff Hendrick reveals sit-down chat with Roy Keane helped him recover from Wales woe

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie