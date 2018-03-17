  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
The day of days - 20 pictures from Ireland's Grand Slam celebrations

There was a lot of emotion as the players celebrated a remarkable achievement with their families.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 6:18 PM
54 minutes ago 3,627 Views 6 Comments
Ireland celebrate winning the Grand Slam Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ireland's CJ Stander scores a try Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

England v Ireland - NatWest Six Nations Source: Clive Rose

CJ Stander celebrates scoring a try Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Andrew Porter and James Ryan celebrate winning Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Jack McGrath and James Ryan celebrate winning Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Kieran Marmion and Bundee Aki celebrate winning Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Jacob Stockdale scores a try Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Jacob Stockdale scores Ireland's third try Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

933060648 Source: Laurence Griffiths

Maro Itoje and Iain Henderson contest a line-out Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Garry Ringrose on his way to scoring a try Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

England v Ireland - NatWest Six Nations Source: Dan Mullan

933059172 (2) Source: Dan Mullan

England v Ireland - NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship Source: Brendan Moran

Keith Earls celebrates with his daughters Ella May and Laurie Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

England v Ireland - NatWest Six Nations Source: Clive Rose

England v Ireland - NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship Source: Brendan Moran

Ireland celebrate winning the Grand Slam Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ireland make history as Schmidt’s men claim glorious Grand Slam in London

Jacob’s Cracker: The moment of brilliance when Stockdale made Six Nations history

