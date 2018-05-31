Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship

Demba Bamba of France tackles Ireland's Matthew Agnew. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THINGS WERE LOOKING good for Ireland at the midway point of last night’s U20 World Championship opener against France at Stade Aime Giral in Perpignan.

Although the hosts took an early lead through a Maxime Marty try, Ireland responded well. Courtesy of tries from Joe Dunleavy and Hugh O’Sullivan, as well as seven points from the boot of Harry Byrne, they held a 17-5 lead at the break.

However, a blistering start to the second half from the French was decisive, as Marty, Artur Coville and Romain Ntamack all crossed for tries which were converted by Ntamack.

Byrne’s late try — which helped to earn a losing bonus point for Noel McNamara’s side — set up a tense finish, but Les Bleus held on to seal a 26-24 win, the highlights of which you can view below.

Ireland now need a win against South Africa on Sunday if they’re to remain in contention to reach the semi-finals.