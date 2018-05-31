This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 31 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship

Noel McNamara’s side must now overcome South Africa.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 31 May 2018, 8:08 AM
32 minutes ago 524 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4045560

Demba Bamba and Matthew Agnew Demba Bamba of France tackles Ireland's Matthew Agnew. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THINGS WERE LOOKING good for Ireland at the midway point of last night’s U20 World Championship opener against France at Stade Aime Giral in Perpignan.

Although the hosts took an early lead through a Maxime Marty try, Ireland responded well. Courtesy of tries from Joe Dunleavy and Hugh O’Sullivan, as well as seven points from the boot of Harry Byrne, they held a 17-5 lead at the break.

However, a blistering start to the second half from the French was decisive, as Marty, Artur Coville and Romain Ntamack all crossed for tries which were converted by Ntamack.

Byrne’s late try — which helped to earn a losing bonus point for Noel McNamara’s side — set up a tense finish, but Les Bleus held on to seal a 26-24 win, the highlights of which you can view below.

Source: World Rugby/YouTube

Ireland now need a win against South Africa on Sunday if they’re to remain in contention to reach the semi-finals.

Three quick-fire French tries keep Ireland from upsetting hosts in U20 World Championship opener

‘We had high hopes coming into it and we fell short, so it’s very disappointing’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FRANCE
Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship
Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship
Three quick-fire French tries keep Ireland from upsetting hosts in U20 World Championship opener
As it happened: Ireland v France, World Rugby U20 Championship
FOOTBALL
Xavi: 'Madrid have a winning gene and Barca have fallen asleep'
Xavi: 'Madrid have a winning gene and Barca have fallen asleep'
FA chief executive confirms Premier League set for mid-season break
Huddersfield show Wagner love with new three-year deal after Premier League survival
IRELAND
Crusaders star could still feature against Ireland despite Wallabies omission
Crusaders star could still feature against Ireland despite Wallabies omission
4 events for... runners looking for a challenge, supporters looking for a spectacle
Australia's Reece Hodge believes Ireland are 'the form team in the world'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I don’t think they even realised there was a football match on'
'He can play six, eight and two. This is cool'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie