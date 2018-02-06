Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France

Updated at 21.45

IRELAND BACK ROW Peter Oâ€™Mahony appears to have come in for some flak for his performance against France in the opening round of the Six Nations, but itâ€™s likely Joe Schmidt was quietly pleased with the Munster manâ€™s showing.

There were errors from Oâ€™Mahony, such as his forward tip-on pass and a maul penalty, but Schmidt will have looked closer than most critics and seen a performance full of influence.

O'Mahony was a busy man on Saturday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Oâ€™Mahonyâ€™s ball-carrying was important in the final passage of the game, while his lineout work was as excellent as ever and he had a couple of nice link passes out the back to Johnny Sexton.

Schmidt is a coach who focuses intently on the rucks too, and Oâ€™Mahonyâ€™s performance there was superb.

Anyone watching last weekendâ€™s game will have noticed that Ireland got turned over on the ground on a number of occasions, but this is not always down to rucking alone.

We will examine the work of Irelandâ€™s ball carriers on the ground â€“ a key factor in retaining possession when a team is going as hard at the ball as France were -Â elsewhere this week but itâ€™s worth underlining that much of Irelandâ€™s rucking was excellent.

They had a huge share of the possession and, though turnovers stand out so clearly in our memories after games, repeated viewing of Irelandâ€™s win highlights some excellent work at the rucks.

Indeed, to be able to go through the long spells of possession Ireland went through requires strong work at ruck time and, as always, Schmidtâ€™s men delivered plenty of that.

Iain Henderson had the most ruck contributions of any Irish player with 50, but it was Oâ€™Mahonyâ€™s sheer effectiveness that stood out most.

Equally, it was fascinating to see the impact Schmidtâ€™s bench had during the endgame, when eyebrows had been raised at the possible lack of â€˜impactâ€™ offered by the likes of Devin Toner, Fergus McFadden and Jack McGrath.

Every single one of Schmidtâ€™s replacements made an important impact as Ireland stole the victory through Sextonâ€™s drop goal.

A note on our ruck analyses

For those who havenâ€™t read a ruck analysis on The42 before, itâ€™s worthwhile clicking here and reading the section marked â€˜What weâ€™ve looked atâ€™ at the bottom of the article to get an understanding of our system.

Schmidt places a huge emphasis on the rucks. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

There is one slight change to the system to note, with the â€˜presentâ€™ marking having been replaced by â€˜spareâ€™.

The intention here is to better indicate occasions where a player decides to join a ruck in which they are really not required. As such, they are â€˜spare,â€™ and have no impact on the ruck, when they would have been better off getting into the Irish attacking line instead.

â€˜Ruck inspectorâ€™ seemed a little harsh, so weâ€™ve gone with â€˜spareâ€™. The rest of our system is unchanged.

Oâ€™Mahonyâ€™s mountain of work

The Munster captain had 45Â total involvements in the rucks in this game, but what is more impressive is how effective Oâ€™Mahony was at removing French threats from the ball.

WithÂ 18 first arrivalsÂ to the ruck, Oâ€™Mahony led the way for Ireland and 14 of those actions were effective. He was busy as a second arrival too, adding oneÂ dominantÂ hit and a further sixÂ effectiveÂ clearouts, as well as his guard actions.

This was a rucking performance of the highest quality from Oâ€™Mahony, with his work in this area perhaps underlining why some felt he was not a big presence on the pitch.

Oâ€™Mahonyâ€™s role with Ireland has morphed. He is a lineout leader, of course, and was unlucky when his steal of the French throw was ruled out by a refereeing error. Oâ€™Mahony won clean ball for Ireland under severe pressure at other times, allowing Schmidtâ€™s team to launch the set-piece attacks that are so crucial to them.

The Cork man is not a commanding ball carrier but rarely shirks the task, making 13 metres on his 11 dogged carries in this game. However, we are increasingly seeing Oâ€™Mahony used as a link passer by Ireland and he had eight passes in this game.

In a way, Oâ€™Mahony has become the new Jamie Heaslip of this Ireland team, often doing the â€˜unseenâ€™ work that is not widely appreciated.

His excellence around ruck time in this game is a perfect example of how a player can contribute influentially without smashing people in the tackle or breaking the defensive line with ball in hand.

The work rate of Stander and Henderson

The closing passage of the game summed up how hard Iain Henderson and CJ Stander worked for Ireland on Saturday.

Henderson was the senior lock for Ireland. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Stander, for example, made oneÂ pass, five carries, five important ruck hits, one decoy run, and a host of guard actions over the ball in the five-minute spell of Ireland possession, while Henderson was equally busy and made perhaps the most important carry of all two phases before Sextonâ€™s kick.

The Ulsterman was a tireless presence for Ireland, assuming the role of senior lock alongside 21-year-old James Ryan.

With his 50 ruck contributions, Henderson led the way. There were twoÂ ineffective actions and three spare involvements among his workload but, on the whole, Henderson was a rucking force for Ireland.

Stander had a couple of vital clearouts during the final passage, backing up his work rate over the course of the entire game, meaning he finished withÂ 43 total ruck markings, including oneÂ dominantÂ hit andÂ 10Â effectiveÂ contributions.

Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong and Cian Healy were typically busy too, with contributions of 40,Â 39 andÂ 26Â respectively although the captain will have been disappointed to notch threeÂ ineffectiveÂ and fiveÂ spareÂ markings in an uncharacteristically inconsistent rucking display.

Six Nations debutant James Ryan missed three of his shots as first arrival to the tackle, but some errors should be expected on such a big occasion and he quickly put those slips behind him to deliver some outstanding ruck work in a display that saw him makeÂ 29Â contributions.

Akiâ€™s physicality

With Robbie Henshaw shifting to outside centre, Schmidt has been able to accommodate the commanding physical presence of Bundee Aki in Irelandâ€™s 12 jersey.

The Connacht manâ€™s ball carrying was vital for Ireland â€“ Aki had 16 in total, second only to Standerâ€™s 24 â€“ and he did a superb job of getting Schmidtâ€™s side over the gainline on the first phase of set-piece attacks in particular.

Aki was a powerful presence. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

On top of that, the heavy traffic in narrower channels on Saturday meant Aki was called on to hit plenty of rucks and his impressiveÂ 25Â contributions were full of quality, with 13Â effectiveÂ hits among them.

Schmidt may highlight some of Akiâ€™s draw-and-pass skills during backline attacks for improvement in the coming weeks, but there is little doubt that the former Chiefs centre has made a big physical impact.

Every player on the field in Schmidtâ€™s teams must contribute towards the rucking performance, whatever their position, and itâ€™s also worth highlighting fullback Rob Kearneyâ€™s effectiveness in this area of the game.

Kearney only hadÂ nineÂ rucking actions, but they were full of quality, including oneÂ dominantÂ clearout and fiveÂ effectiveÂ hits on French players over the tackle. The Leinster manâ€™s quality in this area is one of several reasons Schmidt is a fan.

Impact off the bench

Schmidtâ€™s bench players made their impact in the closing five-minute passage, with Jack McGrath, Devin Toner and John Ryan particularly busy as Ireland built towards that winning drop goal.

McGrath managedÂ 17Â ruck contributions, with Toner and Ryan not far behind onÂ 15Â each.

It was eye-opening to see the quality of Irelandâ€™s rucking actually lift in those final minutes, even as France aggressively attacked the ball looking for the game-clinching turnover.

Every single Irish player on the pitch both carried the ball and hit at least one ruck in those closing minutes, with the likes of Fergus McFadden delivering aÂ dominantÂ hit and Sean Cronin beingÂ effectiveÂ four times.

Devin Toner, impact sub? Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Replacement openside flanker Dan Leavy was a big presence, with his ball carrying being crucial to Ireland too, although he had had plenty of time to get into the game after coming on for Josh van der Flier in the first half.

As well as the carries, a sharp offload and some excellent tackling, Leavy deliveredÂ 22Â ruck contributions that included 14 largely effectiveÂ first arrivals.



There are many ways replacements can make an impact on a game and Schmidt will have been pleased to see his players hammering rucks until the very death.

Collective work-onsÂ

While there was lots of good stuff from Ireland in the rucks, there were shortcomings too.

The overallÂ 30Â ineffective actions indicate that France did have some success in attacking Irelandâ€™s possession on the deck, whileÂ 16Â spare markings show that there remains decision-making progress to make.

One interesting aspect of the performanceÂ and something we will discuss in our analysis of Irelandâ€™s defensive performance elsewhere was the fact that Ireland had only two turnovers of French possession â€“ Henderson and Stander the men to make the steals.

There were justÂ 23Â defensive rucking actions from Ireland in this game â€“ an extremely low total for a side renowned for attacking the ball after the tackle. In other games weâ€™ve analysed, Ireland have been over the 40 mark in this area.

It will be intriguing to learn whether this was a specific game plan for this fixture against a French team Ireland knew little about in a collective sense, or whether Schmidtâ€™s men continue to be so selective in attempting to win turnovers.

Total ruck contributions

Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

50Â Iain Henderson (18 first, 8 second, 12 third, 10 fourth, 2 defensive)

45Â Peter Oâ€™Mahony (18 first, 15 second, 11 third, 1 defensive)

43Â CJ Stander (8 first, 25 second, 4 third, 3 fourth, 3 defensive)

40Â Rory Best (12 first, 13 second, 12 third, 2 fourth, 1 defensive)

39Â Tadhg Furlong (11 first, 20 second, 5 third, 3 fourth)

29Â James Ryan (15 first, 9 second, 5 third)

26Â Cian Healy (12 first, 6 second, 4 third, 2 fourth, 2 defensive)

25 Bundee Aki (11 first, 8 second, 4 third, 1 fourth, 1 defensive)

22Â Dan Leavy (14 first, 1 second, 4 third, 1 fourth, 2 defensive)

19 Josh van der Flier (6 first, 6 second, 6 third, 1 defensive)

18Â Robbie Henshaw (9 first, 5 second, 2 third, 2 defensive)

17Â Jack McGrath (4 first, 10 second, 2 third, 1 fourth)

15Â John Ryan (8 first, 2 second, 5 third)

15Â Devin Toner (7 first, 5 second, 2 third, 1 fourth)

10Â Keith Earls (4 first, 1 second, 1 third, 4 defensive)

9Â Johnny Sexton (4 first, 3 second, 1 third, 1 defensive)

9Â Rob Kearney (3 first, 3 second, 3 third)

9 Sean Cronin (3 first, 3 second, 3 third)

9 Jacob Stockdale (2 first, 3 second, 4 third)

5Â Fergus McFadden (1 first, 2 second, 2 third)

3Â Conor Murray (1 first, 2 defensive)

Â First arrival

Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

18Â PeterÂ Oâ€™Mahony (14 effective, 4 guard)

17 Iain Henderson (9 effective, 7 guard, 2 ineffective)

15Â James Ryan (7 effective, 5 guard, 3 ineffective)

14Â Dan Leavy (10 effective, 1 guard, 1 ineffective)

12Â Cian Healy (8 effective, 4 guard)

12Â Rory Best (7 effective, 3 guard, 2 ineffective)

11Â Bundee Aki (7 effective, 2 guard, 2 ineffective)

11Â Tadhg Furlong (6 effective, 5 guard)

9Â Robbie Henshaw (8 effective, 1 guard)

8Â CJ Stander (3 effective, 3 guard, 2 ineffective)

8Â John Ryan (4 effective, 4 guard)

7Â Devin Toner (5 effective, 1 guard, 1 ineffective)

6 Josh van der Flier (3 effective, 3 ineffective)

4Â Johnny Sexton (1 dominant, 2 effective, 1 ineffective)

4Â Jack McGrath (1 dominant, 3 effective)

4Â Keith Earls (2 effective, 2 ineffective)

3Â Rob Kearney (2 effective, 1 guard)

3Â Sean Cronin (3 effective)

2Â Jacob Stockdale (2 effective)

1Â Fergus McFadden (1 dominant)

1Â Conor Murray (1 dominant)

Second arrival

Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

25Â CJ Stander (1 dominant, 7 effective, 16 guard, 1 ineffective)

20 Tadhg Furlong (11 effective, 7 guard, 2 ineffective)

15Â PeterÂ Oâ€™Mahony (1 dominant, 6 effective, 8 guard)

13Â Rory Best (4 effective, 8 guard, 1 spare)

10Â Jack McGrath (4 effective, 6 guard)

9Â James Ryan (7 effective, 5 guard, 3 ineffective)

8Â Bundee Aki (6 effective, 2 guard)

8Â Iain Henderson (2 effective, 7 guard)

6Â Cian Healy (2 effective, 3 guard, 1 ineffective)

6Â Josh van der Flier (2 effective, 3 guard, 1 ineffective)

5 Devin Toner (4 effective, 1 guard)

5Â Robbie Henshaw (5 guard)

3Â Rob Kearney (1 dominant, 2 effective)

3Â Johnny Sexton (1 effective, 2 guard)

3Â Sean Cronin (1 effective, 2 guard)

3Â Jacob Stockdale (3 guard)

2 Fergus McFadden (2 effective)

2Â John Ryan (1 effective, 1 guard)

1Â Keith Earls (1 effective)

1Â Dan Leavy (1 guard)

Third arrival

Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

12Â Iain Henderson (2 effective, 7 guard, 3 spare)

12Â Rory Best (2 effective, 5 guard, 4 spare, 1 ineffective)

11Â PeterÂ Oâ€™Mahony (1 effective, 8 guard, 2 spare)

6Â Josh van der Flier (1 effective, 5 ineffective)

5Â James Ryan (1 effective, 4 guard)

5 Tadhg Furlong (1 effective, 2 guard, 2 spare)

5Â John Ryan (5 guard)

4Â Bundee Aki (4 guard)

4Â Jacob Stockdale (4 guard)

4 Cian Healy (3 guard, 1 spare)

4 Dan Leavy (3 guard, 1 spare)

4Â CJ Stander (3 guard, 1 spare)

3Â Rob Kearney (1 effective, 2 guard)

3Â Sean Cronin (3 guard)

2 Jack McGrath (2 guard)

2 Fergus McFadden (1 guard)

2 Devin Toner (1 effective, 1 spare)

2Â Robbie Henshaw (1 guard, 1 ineffective)

1Â Keith Earls (1 guard)

Defensive actions

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

4Â Keith Earls (1 slowing, three present)

3Â CJ Stander (1 turnover, 2 present)

2Â Iain Henderson (1 turnover, 1 present)

2Â Dan Leavy (1 slowing, 1 present)

2Â Cian Healy (2 present)

2Â Robbie Henshaw (2 present)

1Â Conor Murray (2 present)

1Â Rory Best (1 slowing)

1Â Tadhg Furlong (1 slowing)

1Â Josh van der Flier (1 present)

1Â Johnny Sexton (1 present)

1Â PeterÂ Oâ€™Mahony (1 present)

1Â Bundee Aki (1 present)

