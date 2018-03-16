RTÉ to show Ireland international and LOI double-header next week

Ireland return to action for the first time since the World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark in November.

Ireland return to action for the first time since the World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark in November.

BOTH OF IRELAND’S upcoming friendlies against Turkey and France will be broadcast live on RTÉ, with the national broadcaster carrying an international and League of Ireland double-header next Friday.

Martin O’Neill’s side begin their 2018 season in Antalya next week with RTÉ today announcing it will have live coverage from the Antalya Stadyumu, before going to the RSC where Waterford face Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Ireland’s friendly against Turkey kicks off at 5.30pm, with the game also set to be shown live on the RTÉ Player, while the action in Waterford gets underway at 7.45pm.

The Boys in Green then continue their preparations for the inaugural Uefa Nations League with a visit to the Stade de France to face France on Monday 28 May.

Broadcast details, including live radio coverage, for that fixture will be announced by RTÉ closer to the time.