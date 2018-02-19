  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 19 February, 2018
Schmidt calls up Scannell, Cooney and Ringrose to Ireland's Six Nations squad

Meanwhile, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and James Ryan are progressing on the injury front.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 19 Feb 2018, 12:27 PM
1 hour ago 8,284 Views 32 Comments
JOE SCHMIDT HAS added Niall Scannell, John Cooney and Garry Ringrose to Ireland’s Six Nations squad.

Munster hooker Scannell, Ulster scrum-half Cooney and Leinster centre Ringrose take the places of Rob Herring, Luke McGrath and Robbie Henshaw after that trio were ruled out due to injuries.

Garry Ringrose breaks free to score the first try of the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Scannell was part of Ireland’s mini-camp in Athlone last weekend and remains part of the group ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales, Herring having sustained an elbow injury while playing for Ulster over the weekend.

Leinster man McGrath suffered a knee injury against the Scarlets on Saturday, providing Cooney with a chance in the national team set-up following his excellent form this season for Ulster.

Chris Farrell remains the favourite to start at outside centre against Wales in Henshaw’s absence, but the introduction of Ringrose after his recovery from an ankle injury adds another option for Schmidt in midfield.

Meanwhile, Ireland say Tadgh Furlong [hamstring], Iain Henderson [hamstring/thigh] and James Ryan [groin] are “progressing well through their respective rehab programmes.”

There is no further detail on the injuries in the IRFU’s statement this afternoon, but it looks increasingly likely that the trio will be fit in time to face the Welsh this weekend.

Smiling James Lowe a natural entertainer on and off the field

Reigning champions UL Bohs continue winning form as Old Belvo edge out Railway Union

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

