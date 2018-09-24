Jack's Army get together for a reunion 30 years on from Euro '88

The lads back together. Source: Paddy Power/lorraineosullivan

THIS YEAR MARKS the 30th anniversary of Ireland’s debut at a major football tournament.

Jack Charlton led the Boys in Green to Euro 88, where they claimed a famous win over England in Stuttgart before drawing 1-1 with the Soviet Union and losing 1-0 to the Netherlands thanks to Wim Kieft’s late strike.

Members of that squad and some of the management team, including Big Jack himself, got together in Kildare this weekend.

How many can you name? Source: Paddy Power/lorraineosullivan

The group of legends are taking part in a special golf event at the K Club today. Organised by Niall Quinn, four-man teams will be captained by Packie Bonner, Paul McGrath, Liam Brady, Ray Houghton, Mick McCarthy and John Aldridge, while Paddy Power are taking bets on the tournament — with the losing stakes donated to The Liam Miller Fund ahead of his charity match in Cork tomorrow.

Under the leadership of Jack Charlton, the Irish team were part of something really special,” said Quinn. “It’s hard to believe that many of the lads here today haven’t seen each other since then.

“We wanted to mark the milestone in fitting fashion and also benefit The Liam Miller Testimonial Fund, so it’s a huge honour for all of us to be in the presence of Jack Charlton again after all of these years, and for such a great cause.”

Former kitman Charlie O'Leary takes a selfie. Source: Paddy Power/lorraineosullivan

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!