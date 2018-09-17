After 12 years and 100 caps, Ireland legend Aine O'Gorman announces retirement from international football

AINE O’GORMAN HAS announced her retirement from international football today.

The 29-year-old Peamount United attacker picked up 100 caps for her country during a 12-year period, scoring 13 goals in the process.

The Wicklow native made her international debut as a 16-year-old against Denmark in the 2006 Algarve Cap and appeared for the final time during the 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat against Norway last June.

“Aine has had a fantastic international career and has had a profound impact on the growth of the sport in this country,” Ireland boss Colin Bell said in reaction to the news.

“For any player to get over 100 caps is a fantastic feat and she should be very proud of her achievements. Ever since I began my management of the team, Aine has been a fantastic person to work with.

“She has been a fantastic role model to the young players who’ve come into the squad over the past year or so, and I would like to thank for her professionalism in every camp. I really hope that Aine will stay in the game and contribute even further to women’s football.

“She has fantastic experience and knowledge which would be invaluable to young players, and I really hope to see her look to pursue the coaching pathway.”

Hard to put into words how sad this makes me feel, my roommate for nearly 15years. A great servant to this country and above all and great great person. It was always about the team, never herself. These young players couldn't ask for a better role model. All the best roomie 😭 https://t.co/XkfDybTpTZ — Stephanie Roche (@StephanieRoche9) September 17, 2018

Chairperson of the Women’s Football Committee and FAI Board Member Niamh O’Donoghue added: “Aine has not just contributed on the pitch but has worked tirelessly with our Aviva Soccer Sisters scheme to help promote women’s football at grassroots level. The sport is now one of the fastest-growing in the country and Aine can take huge pride from that having contributed so passionately to its success.

I look forward to continuing to watch Aine play for Peamount United in the Women’s National League and I sincerely hope she continues to contribute to the development of the game. Her experience and expertise would be invaluable and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for her.”

O’Gorman, who is hoping to go into coaching and planning to undertake a Uefa B Licence course shortly, has written an open letter in light of the news.

She said: “It has been an incredible journey with the team over the years and one which has been such a huge part of my life. Every time that I’ve pulled on the Ireland jersey, it has been a moment of incredible honour for both my family and I. But now, I feel it is time to step aside and let the next generation make their mark.”

You can read the statement in full here.

