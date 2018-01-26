  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 26 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's first Test on course to be a 10,000 sell-out, but won't be shown on terrestrial TV

Cricket Ireland say it hopes to cover the €1 million running cost of a Test match through ticket sales, corporate hospitality and sponsorship opportunities.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 26 Jan 2018, 6:30 AM
3 hours ago 3,598 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3816966

IRELAND’S HISTORIC FIRST Test match against Pakistan this summer is on course to be a sell-out, but it won’t be broadcast live on terrestrial television despite considerable interest from overseas.

Cricket Ireland has reported strong ticket sales three months in advance of the inaugural five-day match on these shores and as anticipation builds, the organisation is looking to maximise every potential revenue stream.

Barry McCarthy Members of the Ireland squad at Malahide Castle yesterday. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The construction of a temporary 10,000-seater stadium at Malahide, which includes changing rooms, corporate hospitality and media facilities, is expected to cost in the region of €450,000 while the overall running cost of a Test match is close to €1 million.

While ticket sales and hospitality packages will foot some of the bill, the process of tendering television rights both to the domestic and overseas markets, as well as securing commercial deals such as in-ground naming rights, are key off-field targets in the build-up to a historic summer.

Event management company Pitch International are currently engaging with potential broadcasters on behalf of Cricket Ireland with a view to selling the live television rights around the world, and with several interested parties, an announcement is expected in due course.

But the visit of Pakistan between 11-15 May will not be carried live on Irish domestic television with both RTÉ and TV3 yet to express an interest which means either Sky Sports, BT Sport or eir Sport are likely to acquire the rights for the UK and Ireland region on a pay-per-view platform.

Cricket Ireland are hopeful of securing a deal with an Irish free-to-air channel to show a daily highlights package, but as of yet the national broadcaster hasn’t shown any interest in providing cricket coverage with BBC Northern Ireland the most likely candidate.

“The Test match will definitely be broadcast as there is very, very strong interest from overseas, including Pakistan,” Dennis Cousins, Cricket Ireland commercial director, told The42.

“In terms of terrestrial TV in Ireland, that’s just not going to happen for us in terms of live coverage. Let’s be honest, RTÉ are never going to free up the schedule for five days to show a Test match or even a Twenty20.

“What we’ll be hoping for over time is to get some sort of highlights package on domestic TV and as the sport grows here, that’s a point we’re trying to get to. You’d hope they [Irish broadcasters] would look at that as we’d like to see it happen and it’s high up the agenda for us.”

While the sale of television rights will be finalised closer to the time, Cricket Ireland is in the final stages of closing out deals for in-ground sponsorship for both the Pakistan Test and Twenty20 series against India in June.

Cricket - One Day International - Ireland v England - The Village Malahide pictured in 2013 for the ODI against England. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

That process will see the title sponsorship rights being sold to an Asian-based sports agency, who will then in turn distribute advertising space to different companies in Pakistan and India, as was the case for last summer’s triangular series involving Ireland, Bangladesh and New Zealand in Malahide.

As for the ticket sales, nearly 4,000 have been pre-sold for the first two days of the Test match while all corporate hospitality tickets for the opening day have been sold, with Cricket Ireland set to transform Malahide into an international venue again much like it was for the visit of England in 2013.

“We’re hoping to have in or around 10,000 for each of the first two days,” Cousins continued. “A lot of people want to be at it because it’s a piece of history and we’re really confident of a big, big crowd.”

Additionally, the two T20s against India at Malahide on 27 and 29 June are on course to be sell outs with 5,000 tickets pre-sold already, just two weeks after the fixtures were confirmed.

The added interest from spectators has also been complemented by further engagement from perspective commercial partners — both from home and abroad — since Ireland’s ascension to full membership and Test-playing status of the ICC.

“There’s definitely more interest,” Cousins explained. “The platform is now much bigger, and there’s more visibility — but just because you have Test cricket doesn’t mean the phone is going to start ringing the next day.

“We’ve had quite a lot of interest from Asia as large Indian companies are interested in match sponsorship rights and we’ll make an announcement on that soon.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Ireland’s first Test jersey unveiled as 14 players handed full-time contracts

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Mkhitaryan had a problem with Mourinho' - Armenia boss welcomes move
'Mkhitaryan had a problem with Mourinho' - Armenia boss welcomes move
Sanchez had one-and-a-half feet in Manchester City - Mourinho
Tottenham defender admits to having snubbed Barcelona switch
FOOTBALL
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
MANCHESTER UNITED
Sanchez denies Henry told him to leave Arsenal
Sanchez denies Henry told him to leave Arsenal
Wenger: Sanchez 'not a mercenary' for joining Manchester United
Sanchez takes aim at ex-Arsenal players 'with no knowledge' as he waves goodbye
SIX NATIONS
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Scotland's Townsend inspired by recent visit to Man City boss Pep Guardiola
'I'm not Donald Trump' - England boss Jones piles the pressure on Schmidt's Ireland
TENNIS
First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic
First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic
Britain's Kyle Edmund outclassed in bid to reach Australian Open final
Cornet could face ban over three missed drugs tests during 2017 season

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie