7/11: Ireland off to perfect start with two wins in Hong Kong

IRELAND SEVENS GOT their Hong Kong campaign off to a perfect start this morning with wins over the Cook Islands and Jamaica.

Anthony Eddyâ€™s men began the tournament, in which victory will secure a place in the Sevens World Series, with a dominant 41 â€“ 5 win over the Cook Islands early this morning with Terry Kennedy crossing the whitewash twice in a seven-try win.

Their second pool match of the day has just finished in a 26 â€“ 0 win over Jamaica.

The shut-out win began with a Jimmy Oâ€™Brien try after excellent defensive energy from Harry McNulty to force a turnover penalty inside the Jamaican 22.

Kennedy scorched in for his third try of the tournament off a pass from Mark Roche to make it 12 â€“ 0 at half-time.

McNulty led the pressure play at the start of the second half too, and when a penalty was awarded 15 metres out, the imposing forward quick-tapped and darted in under the posts.

Roc Source: Jayne Russell/INPHO

Shane Daly completed Irelandâ€™s day one try-scoring. As they Eddyâ€™s men pushed for a fifth against Jamaica, they had to work hard, lateÂ in the Hong Kong heat to prevent a breakaway consolation score, a crucial tackle from Roche added to his three conversions to keep the 26-point deficit to maintain a higher points difference than pool rivals Uruguay.

The South Americans also sit on two wins from two todayÂ after beating Jamaica 22 â€“ 5 and the Cook Islands 38 â€“ 0. The pool decider will kick off at 2.22AM tonight (watch on World Rugby Sevens Facebook page).