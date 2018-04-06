  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Friday 6 April, 2018
7/11: Ireland off to perfect start with two wins in Hong Kong

Playing for a coveted place in the Sevens World Series, Ireland have scored 11 tries in wins over the Cook Islands and Jamaica this morning.

By Sean Farrell Friday 6 Apr 2018, 9:04 AM
1 hour ago 2,807 Views 3 Comments
Image: Jayne Russell/INPHO
Image: Jayne Russell/INPHO

IRELAND SEVENS GOT their Hong Kong campaign off to a perfect start this morning with wins over the Cook Islands and Jamaica.

Anthony Eddyâ€™s men began the tournament, in which victory will secure a place in the Sevens World Series, with a dominant 41 â€“ 5 win over the Cook Islands early this morning with Terry Kennedy crossing the whitewash twice in a seven-try win.

Their second pool match of the day has just finished in a 26 â€“ 0 win over Jamaica.

The shut-out win began with a Jimmy Oâ€™Brien try after excellent defensive energy from Harry McNulty to force a turnover penalty inside the Jamaican 22.

Kennedy scorched in for his third try of the tournament off a pass from Mark Roche to make it 12 â€“ 0 at half-time.

McNulty led the pressure play at the start of the second half too, and when a penalty was awarded 15 metres out, the imposing forward quick-tapped and darted in under the posts.

Mark Roche is held up just short of the try line Roc Source: Jayne Russell/INPHO

Shane Daly completed Irelandâ€™s day one try-scoring. As they Eddyâ€™s men pushed for a fifth against Jamaica, they had to work hard, lateÂ in the Hong Kong heat to prevent a breakaway consolation score, a crucial tackle from Roche added to his three conversions to keep the 26-point deficit to maintain a higher points difference than pool rivals Uruguay.

The South Americans also sit on two wins from two todayÂ after beating Jamaica 22 â€“ 5 and the Cook Islands 38 â€“ 0. The pool decider will kick off at 2.22AM tonight (watch on World Rugby Sevens Facebook page).

â€˜I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck outâ€™

World Rugby orders full review of Rugby Europe refereeing and eligibility mess

