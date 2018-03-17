Aviva Stadium to host homecoming celebration for Ireland squad on Sunday

IRELAND WILL HAVE a homecoming celebration at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow afternoon after they augmented a third Six Nations title in five years with a historic Grand Slam.

Joe Schmidt’s squad will return to Dublin on Sunday following their memorable victory over England at Twickenham this afternoon, and supporters will get the chance to join the celebrations at a free-entry event at the home of Irish rugby.

Tickets for tomorrow’s event, which starts at 4.30pm, are available online here on a first come, first served basis.

Some 70 years to the week since they completed their first Slam in the old Five Nations, Ireland have another, following their last clean sweep in 2009, thanks to an utterly sensational performance in London.

First-half tries from Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander and Jacob Stockdale set Ireland on their way to a 24-15 victory.

