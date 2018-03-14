  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Saturday's assistant referee van der Westhuizen involved in England training

Ireland have declined to comment on the development.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 11:51 AM
38 minutes ago 2,530 Views 4 Comments
IRELAND HAVE DECLINED to comment on Marius van der Westhuizenâ€™s involvement in England training yesterday.

The South African official will be one of the assistant referees for Saturdayâ€™s Six Nations clash between Ireland and England at Twickenham.

referee Marius Van der Westhuizen Van der Westhuizen refereeing Ireland against Canada in 2016. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

AsÂ reported by The Times in the UK, van der Westhuizen was part of Englandâ€™s training session at their Pennyhill training base yesterday.

While international teams regularly invite referees into their training camps during tournaments and tours â€“ and have been encouraged to do so by World Rugby â€“ the involvement ofÂ van der Westhuizen with England so close to Saturdayâ€™s pivotal fixture has been met with surprise in many quarters.

The42Â understands that World Rugby is not pleased with the development and that rugbyâ€™s governing body, who make the refereeing appointments for the Six Nations, could alsoÂ speak to Englandâ€™s coaching staff to ensure this will not happen again.

World Rugby has made it clear to match referees that they cannot train with teams they will directly adjudicate in the current Test match window or tournament, and although it is not believed that such stipulations are in place for assistant referees, that would seem likely to change now.

Ireland have invited Irish referee Johnny Lacey into their training camp on a number of occasions during this Six Nations, including for their session at Carton House yesterday.

Ireland declined to comment on van der Westhuizenâ€™s involvement in England training when contacted by The42, although head coach Joe Schmidt is sure to be asked for his thoughts on the issue during his scheduled press conference at Carton House tomorrow.

World Rugby and Six Nations have both been contacted by The42 for official comment but have not yet responded.

'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldnâ€™t pull it off!'
LIVE: Day 2 of Cheltenham 2018
