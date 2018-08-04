This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland in dreamland as Graham Shaw’s history-makers advance to first-ever World Cup final

Gillian Pinder held her nerve to score the decisive penalty in another dramatic shootout victory in London.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 3:56 PM
1 hour ago 21,793 Views 81 Comments
http://the42.ie/4164560

Ireland 1

Spain 1

(Ireland win 3-2 on penalties)

Ryan Bailey reports from the Lee Valley Stadium, London

BEYOND EVERY EXPECTATION, beyond all odds, beyond all reasonable logic, Ireland — the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament — have achieved what nobody ever considered was even possible and, in dispatching Spain in a dramatic shootout victory, are now just one game away from becoming world champions.

Anna O'Flanagan celebrates scoring their first goal off a penalty corner Ireland celebrate Anna O'Flanagan's early goal. Source: Sandra Mailer/INPHO

The script has been torn to utter shreds, thrown out the window and rewritten by Graham Shaw’s history-makers, who have defied every reality that makes it almost impossible — or so we thought, anyway — for a team so criminally under-resourced to challenge the sport’s heavyweights on the world stage.

But this was another performance brimming with passion, with heart, with grit, with hard work, with sheer bloody determination and, backed by a boisterous legion of travelling supporters, those virtues once again came to the fore to help Ireland into a first-ever World Cup final.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Ireland — ranked 16th in the world — will face either Australia or Netherlands in Sunday’s Women’s Hockey World Cup final [4.30pm].

Never has Irish hockey reach such rarefied heights, rarely has Irish sport ever witnessed an achievement on this scale and they were full value for another famous victory here this afternoon, with Gillian Pinder holding her nerve in the shootout to send Shaw’s side into dreamland in London.

After an absorbing 1-1 draw, Ireland, just like they did in the quarter-final win over India on Thursday, showed immense character and composure in the most exacting circumstances after Spain had cancelled out Anna O’Flanagan’s early strike in normal time.

But this is Ireland’s time, and they weren’t to be denied in another tension-laden finale at the Lee Valley, with goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran once again showing all her pedigree between the posts, before Pinder sent the swathes of green into complete raptures.

The scenes which greeted the winning penalty were of pure, unadulterated emotion, ecstasy and pride. It’s hard to quantify what has just unfolded in front of us.

Nothing is beyond the realm of possibility now.

Just as they have done all tournament, Ireland showed no signs of early nerves despite the magnitude of the occasion, and got off to the dream start courtesy of O’Flanagan’s clinical deflection past Maria Ruiz.

The Ireland team celebrate with Ayeisha McFerran There were joyous scenes for Ireland in London. Source: Sandra Mailer/INPHO

A rousing rendition of Ireland’s Call set the tone and the decibel levels inside London’s Olympic Park were cranked up, as Chloe Watkins marauded down the left, before feeding the ever-willing Katie Mullan to force the penalty corner off a Spanish foot.

Ireland have been ruthless from the set-piece en route to the last four and once again executed the perfect penalty corner, with Shirley McCay’s slap from the top of the circle finding its way in off O’Flanagan’s outstretched stick.

By setting such a ferocious early tempo, Ireland bossed the first quarter and set the tone for an open, high-quality and absorbing contest.

Shaw’s side, led by the energy and dynamism of Mullan, Watkins and Pinder in the engine room, weren’t shy of displaying their full range of skills, including some expansive passes and neat touches which caused the Spanish defence problems.

But after Ali Meeke was unable to add to Ireland’s advantage from another penalty corner, Spain turned the screw and enjoyed a period of sustained dominance from the final throes of the first quarter onwards.

As Spain applied the high press, Ireland’s defence dropped deeper and deeper and they were unable to find a route out, with McFerran’s goal living a charmed live at times, most notably when Carola Salvatella’s effort between her legs went just wide of the far post.

With McCay and Yvone O’Byrne as solid as ever and marshalling the rearguard effort, Ireland were able to weather the storm and get through to the half-time interval with their lead in tact.

Watkins, Roisin Upton and Hannah Matthews all made important interventions, but all the momentum was with Spain, and their unrelenting pressure on Ireland eventually told with the world number 11 side forcing the turnover and striking for the equaliser in the 39th minute.

Georgina Oliva and Nicola Daly Ireland's Nicola Daly in action. Source: Sandra Mailer/INPHO

The Ireland bench urged the defence to ‘step out’ but to no avail, as the Green Army were left exposed down their left and when the ball was pulled across for Alicia Magaz, she had acres of space to control and fire past McFerran to level proceedings under the searing London sun.

It was a soft way for Ireland to be pegged back after they had worked tirelessly and stoically to shut Spain out, and it handed all the initiative back to Alberto Ruiz’s side heading into the final quarter.

Spain were quick to identify Ireland’s right flank as an avenue they could target and after the equaliser came from that side, a searching 70 metre pass from left to right found Magaz all alone, before she shot over the bar, prompting a collective sigh of relief from everyone in green.

Relief turned to elation shortly after, with McFerran making four crucial saves in the shootout, to allow Pinder to bring Ireland within 60 minutes of world glory.

IRELAND: Ayeisha McFerran (GK), Nikki Evans, Katie Mullan (captain), Shirley McCay, Gillian Pinder, Roisin Upton, Chloe Watkins, Lizzie Colvin, Hannah Matthews, Anna O’Flanagan, Zoe Wilson.

Subs: Yvone O’Byrne, Megan Frazer, Lena Tice, Nikki Daly, Deirde Duke, Ali Meeke, Grace O’Flanagan.

SPAIN: Maria Ruiz (GK), Rocio Gutierrez, Carlota Petchame, Maria Lopez, Cristina Guinea, Carmen Cano, Lola Riera, Begona Garcia, Xantal Gine, Beatriz Perez, Georgina Oliva (captain).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (81)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
Additional 7 million pints of beer sold this summer compared to last
'For football, Qatar 2022 is great news' - Graeme Souness looking forward to next World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Stoppage-time winner seals 'incredible' Championship start for Lampard
Stoppage-time winner seals 'incredible' Championship start for Lampard
'Racism was never an issue in Germany team' - Muller blames 'hypocritical' media for Ozil debacle
Jesus has signed a new deal to keep him at Manchester City until 2023
IRELAND
Busy evening ahead as Ireland's McSharry and Hyland progress at European Champs
Busy evening ahead as Ireland's McSharry and Hyland progress at European Champs
Ryan and Greene lead the way for Ireland on record-breaking morning at Europeans
The fairytale continues! Relive Ireland's famous World Cup win from last night
DUNDALK
Dundalk dealt a 'harsh lesson' in emphatic Europa League exit
Dundalk dealt a 'harsh lesson' in emphatic Europa League exit
Dundalk crash out of the Europa League on a sobering night in Cyprus
As it happened: AEK Larnaca v Dundalk, Europa League second qualifying round

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie