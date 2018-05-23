Uncapped Byrne and Beirne in Ireland squad for summer tour to Australia

IRELAND HEAD COACH Joe Schmidt has included Leinster out-half Ross Byrne as one of two uncapped players in his 32-man squad to tour Australia next month.

Byrne tends Sexton as he takes on a penalty in the Champions Cup final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

European Player of the Year nominee Tadhg Beirne is also named in the squad having linked up with the squad at Carton House during the Six Nations campaign.

“If I get selected for the tour I’ll still be regarded as a Scarlets player which I will take a lot of pride in,” said soon-to-be Munster man Beirne last week.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Beirne joins Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Devin Toner and Quinn Roux in the second row stocks while the Grand Slam-winning back rows Dan Leavy, CJ Stander, Peter O’Mahony, Jack Conan and Jordi Murphy remain in place – though Beirne and Henderson could easily switch to blindside if required.

Ulster Player of the Year John Cooney will be bidding to add to his one cap won against Japan last summer as he is picked ahead of Luke McGrath.

Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki will be aiming to shake off injury worries before jetting off to Brisbane next weekend, while Keith Earls and Rob Kearney represent the veteran contingent in the back-field alongside Andrew Conway, Jordan Larmour (who will celebrate his 21st birthday the day after the first Test) and record-breaking Jacob Stockdale.

Rob Herring and Tadhg Furlong make their way to Ireland training in March. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Leinster 10 Byrne, who has been able to forge a reputation as an intelligent and assured game manager while Jonathan Sexton and Joey Carbery were on international duty, will now join his Leinster positional rivals in green with Ireland chasing a 13th consecutive Test win.

Rory Best captains the group, with his Ulster deputy Rob Herring making the squad ahead of Munster hooker Niall Scannell.

Ireland squad for 2018 tour of Australia

Props

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 78 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 47 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 23 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 13 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 7 caps

Hookers

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) Captain 111 caps

Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 61 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 3 caps

Second Rows

Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 38 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets) uncapped

Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 5 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 8 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 58 caps

Back rows

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 7 caps

Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 9 caps

Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 20 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 47 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 23 caps

Scrum-halves

Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 21 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 64 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College RFC/Ulster) 1 cap

Out-halves

Johnny Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 73 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) uncapped

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 10 caps

Centres

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 33 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 13 caps

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 7 caps

Back threes

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 67 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahnch/Ulster) 9 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 83 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 6 caps