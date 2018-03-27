James Ryan's little bro named in Ireland U19 side to face Japan tomorrow

DAVID RYAN, YOUNGER brother of Ireland second row James, will start for Tom Tierney’s U19 side in their second Test against Japan tomorrow.

There are 12 changes to the side which beat Japan 40-29 on Saturday in Donnybrook, with forwards Michael Milne, Charlie Ryan and Luke Clohessy the only three to retain their places.

Ryan, who captained St Michael’s senior cup side this season, comes in at inside centre.

Kick-off in Donnybrook is at 2pm on Wednesday before Ireland head west for a double-header against France U19s in Connacht’s Sportsground on 3 and 7 April.

Ireland U19s v Japan

15. Conor Hayes (Young Munster RFC)

14. Eoghan Barrett (Christian Brothers College, Cork)

13. Kieran Dunne (Shannon RFC)

12. David Ryan (St. Michael’s College)

11. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC)

10. Ben Healy (Glenstal Abbey)

9. Colm Reilly (Garbally College)

1. Donnacha Mescal (Blackrock College)

2. Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch RFC)

3. Michael Milne (Cistercian College, Roscrea)

4. Charlie Ryan (captain, UCD RFC)

5. Luke Clohessy (Cistercian College, Roscrea)

6. Martin Moloney (Athy RFC)

7. Jamie Macartney (Campbell College, Belfast)

8. Ruadhan Byron (Belvedere College)

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney (Corinthians RFC)

17. Shay O’ Malley (Hartpury College – IQ Rugby)

18. Paul McGookin (Ballyclare RFC)

19. Ryan Baird (St. Michael’s College)

20. Azur Allison (Ballymena RFC)

21. Graham Curtis (Malone RFC)

22. Conor Kelly (Clontarf FC)

23. Liam Turner (Blackrock College)

24. Scott Penny (St. Michael’s College)

25. Hugh Lane (Galwegians RFC)