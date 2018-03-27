  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

James Ryan's little bro named in Ireland U19 side to face Japan tomorrow

Tom Tierney makes 12 changes to the side which beat Japan on Saturday.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 9:37 PM
1 hour ago 5,915 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3927485
Ryan: Michael's SCT captain.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ryan: Michael's SCT captain.
Ryan: Michael's SCT captain.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DAVID RYAN, YOUNGER brother of Ireland second row James, will start for Tom Tierney’s U19 side in their second Test against Japan tomorrow.

There are 12 changes to the side which beat Japan 40-29 on Saturday in Donnybrook, with forwards Michael Milne, Charlie Ryan and Luke Clohessy the only three to retain their places.

Ryan, who captained St Michael’s senior cup side this season, comes in at inside centre.

Kick-off in Donnybrook is at 2pm on Wednesday before Ireland head west for a double-header against France U19s in Connacht’s Sportsground on 3 and 7 April.

Ireland U19s v Japan

15. Conor Hayes (Young Munster RFC)
14. Eoghan Barrett (Christian Brothers College, Cork)
13. Kieran Dunne (Shannon RFC)
12. David Ryan (St. Michael’s College)
11. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC)
10. Ben Healy (Glenstal Abbey)
9. Colm Reilly (Garbally College)

1. Donnacha Mescal (Blackrock College)
2. Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch RFC)
3. Michael Milne (Cistercian College, Roscrea)
4. Charlie Ryan (captain, UCD RFC)
5. Luke Clohessy (Cistercian College, Roscrea)
6. Martin Moloney (Athy RFC)
7. Jamie Macartney (Campbell College, Belfast)
8. Ruadhan Byron (Belvedere College)

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney (Corinthians RFC)
17. Shay O’ Malley (Hartpury College – IQ Rugby)
18. Paul McGookin (Ballyclare RFC)
19. Ryan Baird (St. Michael’s College)
20. Azur Allison (Ballymena RFC)
21. Graham Curtis (Malone RFC)
22. Conor Kelly (Clontarf FC)
23. Liam Turner (Blackrock College)
24. Scott Penny (St. Michael’s College)
25. Hugh Lane (Galwegians RFC)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
'I never want to see scenes like that again': Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
PREMIER LEAGUE
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'
Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future
NFL
What's the catch? The NFL has changed one of its most confusing rules
What's the catch? The NFL has changed one of its most confusing rules
McDaniels breaks silence on last-ditch decision to snub Colts and stay with Patriots
The last big name in NFL free agency is moving to LA

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie