  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fierce and frenetic contest leaves Ireland U20s a sniff of Six Nations title

Watching Noel McNamara’s men hasn’t been good for the heart, but they’ve fought long and hard enough to stay in the hunt for silverware.

By Sean Farrell Monday 12 Mar 2018, 1:32 AM
1 hour ago 910 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3897655
Jack O'Sullivan celebrate's his man-of-the-match performance in Donnybrook.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Jack O'Sullivan celebrate's his man-of-the-match performance in Donnybrook.
Jack O'Sullivan celebrate's his man-of-the-match performance in Donnybrook.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IT’S BEEN A bit of roller-coaster, this Six Nations campaign for Ireland’s under 20s. But they have hung on just tight enough to set up a potentially thrilling finish.

Despite losing two of their four helter-skelter matches, Noel McNamara will take his side to Coventry this Friday knowing they are still in with a chance of taking the trophy home.

The impressive France outfit Ireland fell to on opening night look destined for a Grand Slam, but didn’t manage even a losing bonus point in their Friday night clash with England. So the two powerhouses go to the final day with 15 points apiece. Ireland are three points further back on 12 points.

To succeed, Ireland will need Wales to produce a massive bounce-back performance to beat Les Bleus in Colwyn Bay after losing to Italy, not to mention the small matter of beating England by more than seven at the Ricoh Arena.

“We’re in a position now where we’re going to the Ricoh with an opportunity to win it,” McNamara said after Friday’s 30 – 25 win over Scotland in Donnybrook.

“We could have a far better opportunity. France away, we had a kick right at the end of the game to get a point, we could have kicked to the corner for an opportunity to get two points. We scored three tries away in France.

“The overriding feeling I’d have over three (home) games is that, yes we could be in a better position, but we’ve given some exposure to some really good players and the future of those players is really positive.

There are a lot of people very excited about these players. People are going away and talking about guys they never heard of before.”

While England are likely to be well-stacked for the Coventry clash, Ireland’s hopes will be strengthened by the form of Corkman Jack O’Sullivan and the Ulster trio of Angus Curtis, Tom O’Toole and Matthew Agnew. Unfortunately, hooker Ronan Kelleher looks set to miss out after suffering a shoulder injury.

Curtis and O’Sullivan were at the heart of Ireland’s excellent early start against Scotland, and the big number eight powered over the try-line twice for the second match running.

Agnew, meanwhile, was responsible for a vital breakdown penalty to tilt the contest back Ireland’s way after Kyle Rowe punished a couple of compounding errors to bring Scotland back in the game.

Michael Silvester dejected after Kyle Rowe scored a try Michael Silvester reacts to Rowe's second half try. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

While concerning defensive moments moments have been a constant shadow of Ireland’s performances in this Championship, their unwillingness to wilt when the competition heats up is a quality they can build on.

“Little moments like that, the reality is it’s not necessarily talent, it’s the character of the boys that’s revealed in those moments,” says McNamara.

“Momentum shifts change the flow of the games and at times we came up with big plays: Jack O’Sullivan stripped a ball inside the 22 near the end which was a big moment. There are lot of little instances. In the first half the ball went to deck, they had an opportunity to counter attack, (but) Hugh O’Sullivan put a body on it, killed the scrap and we deal comfortably with the scrum.

“I think we came up with the answer a lot of the time, equally we’re giving ourselves opportunities to come up with those answers with some of our errors.

“I would certainly feel we’ve grown as a group and some of the areas that hurt us against Wales, we dealt with much better.”

It would be overly reductive to say that Wales’ weekend loss to Italy, viewed alongside with their win in Dublin, shows the limitations of this Ireland team. You could just as easily argue that Ireland are favourites in Coventry having defeated Scotland a fortnight after they won with a bonus point against England U20s.

Tommy O'Brien tackled by Stafford McDowall and Bradley Clements Tommy O'Brien makes a break. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

It may be partly down to youthful inconsistency, but this year’s U20 crop have proven well-matched.

“When you look at the overall context of the Championship, it is competitive,” adds McNamara.

“There’s no question we’re making mistakes, but they’re being punished by good teams. You have to take the positives, we scored four tries, bonus point win.

“We’re disappointed with how it finished up, but it’s important not to make the win joyless.”

There’ll be no danger of that if they can earn a third win and end the campaign on a high.

Match report>>  Jack O’Sullivan powers Ireland U20s to bonus point win over Scotland

‘I’ve worked 3, 4 jobs… washing cars, walking dogs’: Wexford man Fawsitt thriving on American dream

Ireland enjoy championship-winning moment but know biggest test yet to come

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
From 'hell to heaven' in a week â Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
From 'hell to heaven' in a week – Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
Arsenal end Premier League losing streak as Wenger records 700th win
Willian scores again as champions bounce back against relegation-threatened Palace
FOOTBALL
Advantage Juventus as Napoli drop points again in Serie A title race
Advantage Juventus as Napoli drop points again in Serie A title race
'We deserved it': Rodgers revels in Celtic's derby win over Rangers
'Captain Forever': Fiorentina pay emotional tributes to late skipper Davide Astori
IRELAND
Fierce and frenetic contest leaves Ireland U20s a sniff of Six Nations title
Fierce and frenetic contest leaves Ireland U20s a sniff of Six Nations title
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'
SCOTLAND
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Ireland Women aiming to bring offloading style to the fore against Scots
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots
SIX NATIONS
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
Wales work their way into second place with laboured bonus point win over Italy
Error-strewn Ireland pay the penalty as Scotland end Triple Crown hopes

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie