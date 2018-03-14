New front row unit for Ireland U20s as McNamara makes adjustments for England

NOEL MCNAMARA HAS made four personnel changes and one positional switch to his Ireland U20s side to face England in Coventry on Friday night.

The 20s head coach has named an entirely new front row to the one which started in victory over Scotland, with Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier starting on either side of hooker Eoghan Clarke. The trio replace James French, Ronan Kelleher and Tom O’Toole; hooker Kelleher is ruled out through injury, while French and O’Toole take their places on Ireland’s bench.

In the backs, wing Angus Kernohan traverses the field to start on the left flank, while James Hume comes in for Mark Keane but will operate on the opposite side.

The remainder of the backline is unchanged, with scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan partnering out-half Harry Byrne, and Angus Curtis lining out alongside Captain Tommy O’Brien in the centres. Michael Silvester retains his spot at full-back.

Mullingar man Sean O’Brien will be looking to win is first U20 cap from the bench.

“It was good to come away with the bonus point win last Friday in Donnybrook, and while there are areas of our game we can improve on, the result has left us in a good place ahead of Friday’s fixture,” said head coach McNamara.

“England are always a stiff challenge at this level and it’s set to be a great opportunity for the players, but one I know they are excited for.”

Ireland U20s team to play England U20s at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster) (8)

14. James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster) (2)

13. Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster) Captain (9)

12. Angus Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) (4)

11. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (4)

10. Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster) (3)

9. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster) (3)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster) (8)

2. Eoghan Clarke (Wanderers FC/Leinster) (2)

3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (4)

4. Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster) (2)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster) (4)

6. Joe Dunleavy (Malone RFC/Ulster) (1)

7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (3)

8. Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster) (4)

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster) (4)

17. James French (UCC RFC/Munster) (4)

18. Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster) (4)

19. Ronan Coffey (Shannon/Munster) (1)

20. Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) (7)

21. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) (13)

22. Conor Dean (St.Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (8)

23. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Leinster) (0)

The game will be broadcast live by Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 7.45pm.