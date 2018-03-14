  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New front row unit for Ireland U20s as McNamara makes adjustments for England

A brand new front row will take to the field for Ireland at the Ricoh Arena.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 5:02 PM
41 minutes ago 670 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3903673
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

NOEL MCNAMARA HAS made four personnel changes and one positional switch to his Ireland U20s side to face England in Coventry on Friday night.

The 20s head coach has named an entirely new front row to the one which started in victory over Scotland, with Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier starting on either side of hooker Eoghan Clarke. The trio replace James French, Ronan Kelleher and Tom O’Toole; hooker Kelleher is ruled out through injury, while French and O’Toole take their places on Ireland’s bench.

In the backs, wing Angus Kernohan traverses the field to start on the left flank, while James Hume comes in for Mark Keane but will operate on the opposite side.

The remainder of the backline is unchanged, with scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan partnering out-half Harry Byrne, and Angus Curtis lining out alongside Captain Tommy O’Brien in the centres. Michael Silvester retains his spot at full-back.

Mullingar man Sean O’Brien will be looking to win is first U20 cap from the bench.

“It was good to come away with the bonus point win last Friday in Donnybrook, and while there are areas of our game we can improve on, the result has left us in a good place ahead of Friday’s fixture,” said head coach McNamara.

“England are always a stiff challenge at this level and it’s set to be a great opportunity for the players, but one I know they are excited for.”

Ireland U20s team to play England U20s at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster) (8)
14. James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster) (2)
13. Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster) Captain (9)
12. Angus Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) (4)
11. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (4)
10. Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster) (3)
9. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster) (3)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster) (8)
2. Eoghan Clarke (Wanderers FC/Leinster) (2)
3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (4)
4. Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster) (2)
5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster) (4)
6. Joe Dunleavy (Malone RFC/Ulster) (1)
7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (3)
8. Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster) (4)

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster) (4)
17. James French (UCC RFC/Munster) (4)
18. Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster) (4)
19. Ronan Coffey (Shannon/Munster) (1)
20. Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) (7)
21. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) (13)
22. Conor Dean (St.Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (8)
23. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Leinster) (0)

The game will be broadcast live by Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 7.45pm.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldnât pull it off!'
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldn’t pull it off!'
'They have old heads on their shoulders': No fear of Ireland's new breed being overawed in Twickenham
Confidence in Ireland squad kept in check by Schmidt's 'motivational fear'
CHELTENHAM 2018
Ruby Walsh taken to hospital with suspected broken leg
Ruby Walsh taken to hospital with suspected broken leg
Five Irish winners as favourites dominate again on day two at Cheltenham
LIVE: Day 2 of Cheltenham 2018
FOOTBALL
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit
Neymar has a PSG future, says father
PAOK president sorry but attacks 'totally ill establishment' after gun debacle
IRELAND
Photos: These are the top 10 most filmed locations in Ireland
Photos: These are the top 10 most filmed locations in Ireland
Leo says Trump is right about one thing - Europe needs to stop relying on the US for its defence
CJ Stander: 'I felt inside I wanted to flip the table and dance on it'
PREMIER LEAGUE
A stadium no one wanted, owners without a clue: West Ham trouble was inevitable
A stadium no one wanted, owners without a clue: West Ham trouble was inevitable
'No excuses' as Matic looks to move on from Sevilla defeat
Spurs apologise for sexist survey question
SIX NATIONS
Saturday's assistant referee van der Westhuizen involved in England training
Saturday's assistant referee van der Westhuizen involved in England training
'I would have talked to Paul and those kind of guys about what a leader should be'
O'Mahony misses training but Ireland say he 'will be fit and ready'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie