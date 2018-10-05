This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 5 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U21s head into final two games with Euros spot still up for grabs

Manager Noel King has named a 20-man squad for the upcoming qualifiers today.

By Ben Blake Friday 5 Oct 2018, 12:13 PM
49 minutes ago 769 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4270035
Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis has been included.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis has been included.
Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis has been included.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s U21s are facing into two away games this month as the Uefa European Championships campaign draws to a close.

Currently level on points with second-placed Norway and four behind Group 5 leaders Germany, the Boys in Green meet Israel in Akko next Thursday, before travelling to Heidenheim to face the reigning European champions on 16 October.

With the group winners progressing to next year’s finals in Italy along with the four best-placed runners-up, Noel King’s side hold a slim hope of qualification but would need results to go their way.

A 20-man squad was announced today, with Mansfield Town defender Ryan Sweeney and Porstmouth striker Ronan Curtis both returning after serving one-game suspensions.

Curtis, who has six league goals for Pompey this season, has also been named in the provisional senior squad, so there’s a possibility he could be called upon by Martin O’Neill once again — having made the trip to Poland for a recent friendly.

Ireland U21 table Source: Uefa.com

Meanwhile, there’s a first inclusion for Coventry City winger Jordan Shipley, who has made 10 appearances in League One this term.

“To go into the final two games of the campaign with a chance of qualifying is a great achievement by the group,” said King.

“We were obviously disappointed with the defeat against Germany last time out but we’ll all learn from that and look to claim two positive results.

We’re delighted to welcome Jordan Shipley into the squad for his first international call-up and also welcome back Ronan Curtis to the U21 squad who had a valuable experience with the senior squad for the Poland friendly.

“The players are well aware of the opportunity they have created for themselves with an impressive campaign to date and they’re anxious to round off the campaign with qualification to the finals tournament in Italy 2019.”

Republic of Ireland U21 squad v Israel & Germany

Goalkeepers: Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United, loan Macclesfield Town), Liam Bossin (Nottingham Forest).

Defenders: Danny Kane (Cork City, loan AFC Flyde), Corey Whelan (Liverpool, loan Crewe Alexandra), Ryan Sweeney (Stoke City, loan Mansfield Town), Ryan Delaney (Rochdale), Jimmy Dunne (Burnley, loan Hearts), Sean McLaughlin (Cork City), Shaun Donnellan (Yeovil Town).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (West Ham United, loan Charlton Athletic), Harry Charsley (Everton), Ryan Manning (QPR, loan Rotherham), Liam Kinsella (Walsall), Jordan Shipley (Coventry City), Jamie McGrath (Dundalk).

Attackers: Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town), Ronan Hale ( Birmingham City, loan Derry City), Joe Quigley (Maidstone United), Jake Mulraney (Hearts), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Ireland’s upcoming fixtures: 

  • Thursday, 11 October – Israel v Republic of Ireland, 3pm (5pm local time), Akko Municipal, Akko.
  • Tuesday, 16 October – Germany v Republic of Ireland, 5.15pm (6.15pm local time), Albstadion, Heidenheim.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    'A few things have happened in my private life but the most important thing is to stay focused'
    'A few things have happened in my private life but the most important thing is to stay focused'
    Southgate: England job 'not something you should give away lightly'
    Bale backed for Wales captaincy by Giggs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Napoli striker robbed at gunpoint after win over Liverpool
    Napoli striker robbed at gunpoint after win over Liverpool
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    Griezmann at the double, Inter complete another comeback, wins for Dortmund and Porto
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Messi hailed as 'the best ever' after Wembley masterclass
    Messi hailed as 'the best ever' after Wembley masterclass
    Perfect Rakitic strike and Messi magic ensures Barca beat Spurs
    Liverpool undone by late Lorenzo Insigne winner in Napoli

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie