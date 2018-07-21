Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years

Ireland 3

USA 1

IRELAND CAUSED A huge upset in their Hockey World Cup opener in London earlier, stunning the United States as they beat them on a scoreline of 3-1.

Two first-quarter goals from Deridre Duke and Shirley McCay sent Graham Shaw’s side on their way before the US pulled one back throught Margaux Paolino.

Duke then sealed the win with four minutes left in the third quarter, meaning they now top Group B as England and India finished level in their opening clash.

The win comes as a huge achievement at a first World Cup in 16 years, made even more special by the fact that Ireland are ranked 16th in the world while the US sit in seventh.

Ireland keeper Ayeisha McFerran was pivotal between the posts for the Girls in Green, particularly as they withstood a late onslaught to hold on and seal a famous win.

“We went out there to enjoy it mainly but with the belief that we could get a result, we were quietly confident,” Anna O’Flanagan told FIH after.

“This is just the beginning for this Irish team.”

Shaw added, speaking to Hockey Ireland:

“USA are one of the best pressing teams in the world and they can put you on the back foot with their physicality.

“But I thought we were magnificent and I’m incredibly proud of the group. One of the most pleasing things was how we saw the game out and I thought we looked really composed, we stayed disciplined and structured, and we’re over the moon with that result.”

They face India next on Thursday, before going head-to-head with the hosts next Sunday.

IRELAND: N Evans, K Mullan (Captain), S McCay, G Pinder, R Upton, A McFerran, C Watkins, L Colvin, H Matthews, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson

Subs: G O’Flanagan, Y O’Byrne, M Frazer, E Tice, N Daly, D Duke, A Meeke

