This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 1 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Do Ireland have a gameplan? Talking points ahead of tonight's friendly with the US

We say goodbye to a great servant, while the new players will be eager to impress against a youthful American team tonight.

By Ben Blake Friday 1 Jun 2018, 7:00 AM
22 minutes ago 73 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4049305
Led by captain Seamus Coleman, the Irish players applaud fans as they walk off the pitch in Paris on Monday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Led by captain Seamus Coleman, the Irish players applaud fans as they walk off the pitch in Paris on Monday.
Led by captain Seamus Coleman, the Irish players applaud fans as they walk off the pitch in Paris on Monday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

1. It’s back to Lansdowne

TONIGHT SEES THE Republic of Ireland play their first game of the calendar year on home soil.

Their last outing at the Aviva Stadium ended in humiliation as a Christian Eriksen-led Denmark side put five past the Boys in Green to bring hopes of World Cup qualification crashing down.

In the meantime, frustrating performances in friendly defeats to Turkey and France have done little to lift the spirits of Ireland fans, and it will be interesting to see just how many turn up to support Martin O’Neill’s team on the night.

Most of the players are coming in off the back of long club campaigns and it is therefore understandable that they may not be firing on all cylinders right now, but significant improvements are needed as Ireland could certainly do with an encouraging display against the US this evening (8.08pm kick-off) ahead of the Uefa Nations League later this year.

2. Do Ireland have a gameplan?

During Monday’s loss in Paris, the Irish players were given the runaround by an admittedly talented French outfit and the scoreline could easily have been a lot higher than 2-0.

The gulf in class was there for all to see, and while Ireland aren’t expected to be on a level anywhere near their most recent opponents, they can surely make better use of possession than what we witnessed at the Stade de France.

Often after the first pass, the ball was being launched in the general direction of Shane Long up front and you couldn’t help feeling sorry for the striker, who cut an isolated figure throughout the night.

Captain Seamus Coleman is never one to shy away from criticism and he has admitted that the passing wasn’t up to scratch. The Everton defender also revealed that they are under instruction from management to keep the ball better, and if that is O’Neill’s gameplan, it’s not being executed at all.

3. Can the new players make a good impression?

O’Neill has been true to his word in terms of giving fringe players a chance during these games and six players were handed debuts in the last two internationals.

It would be fair to say Declan Rice has been the player who has so far done most to put his hand up for future selection after his man-of-the-match display in a back three against Turkey, although he had a tough night as a defensive midfielder on Monday.

We shouldn’t be expecting too much from a 19-year-old, and where his best position is for the Ireland team is still a matter up for debate.

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne scored against Celtic, but, overall, he won’t be happy with his own performances in a green shirt. Derrick Williams looked out of his depth against France but did okay, while fellow full-back Matt Doherty needs to be given more time after a couple of late substitute appearances.

With Shane Long missing out tomorrow through a knee injury and both Scott Hogan and Sean Maguire unavailable, attacking options are at a minimum and Graham Burke could be in line for a second cap.

The Shamrock Rovers forward made his senior bow earlier this week, and he wasn’t involved in his club’s SSE Airtricity League meeting with Dundalk last night in order to be fully-rested.

4. Goodbye to a great Irish servant

Just about everything that could be said about John O’Shea has been said this week. The 37-year-old defender is calling time on his Ireland career and the former Manchester United man will no doubt received a tremendous reception tonight as he captains the team on his 118th international appearance.

David Meyler and John O'Shea O'Shea (right) and David Meyler share a joke in training on Friday. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The 37-year-old’s club future is currently up in the air as his contract at Sunderland expires at the end of the month, but he is hopeful of playing one more year. We may one day see the Waterford native back on Ireland duty in a managerial capacity, as he spoke yesterday about the possibility of going into coaching after retirement.

“Possibly, but it just all depends on what opportunities pop up and different things,” he explained. “But I’ll be prepared to go into those situations if and when different things pop up, or if I decide to apply for different jobs or whatever.

It’s something I’ve been preparing for for the last three or four years during the summer, taking my coaching licence with the FAI. But it’s a long road and it’s a sometimes treacherous road too, as I have learned the last few seasons.

“But it’s something that if I have learned from people that I’ve worked with throughout my career that I could give something back along those lines, I’d be foolish not to because I’ve been very lucky and fortunate to work with some amazing people.”

5. The US give youth a chance

Just like Ireland, the US failed to make this month’s World Cup finals after a poor qualification campaign ended with a 2-1 defeat to Trinidad & Tobago. Unlike Ireland, it is the first time since 1986 that they have failed to progress to the tournament, and resulted in resignation from the head coach Bruce Arena.

Interim boss Dave Sarachan brings his young squad to Europe, where they take on Ireland before a meeting with the French in Lyon this day next week.

While Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old star Christian Pulisic isn’t involved in Dublin, two other teenagers who grabbed the headlines in Monday’s game against Bolivia are. Both just 18, Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent and Tim Weah of Paris Saint-Germain scored their first international goals in the 3-0 win and big things are expected of the pair.

New York-born Weah is the son three-time African Player of the Year George — the ex-AC Milan and PSG centre forward who is now president of his native Liberia.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘The squad was announced… I think my dad learned a lesson that day not to tell me anything until it was official’

George Weah’s son plans to thank John O’Shea for ‘everything he’s done for the game’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
'My father doesn't make decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides'
IRELAND
'He's been coaching for two years in our environment': Schmidt excited to bring Payne's influence to Oz
'He's been coaching for two years in our environment': Schmidt excited to bring Payne's influence to Oz
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
Stander hopes Carbery's grace under pressure can push Munster to final step
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rafa Benitez's Newcastle to play in Dublin next month while Burnley set up Turner's Cross return
Rafa Benitez's Newcastle to play in Dublin next month while Burnley set up Turner's Cross return
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
Wolves star Doherty honing in on Ireland starting berth after Premier League promotion
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'It took my parents to speak to me and explain there's no real career in hurling... Whereas football could be your job'
'It took my parents to speak to me and explain there's no real career in hurling... Whereas football could be your job'
'It’s going to be emotional for me' - Waterford set to lose goalkeeper after Cork showdown
Boost for Waterford as ex-Ireland international signs

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie