As it happened: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

61,970 Views 62 Comments
Share

That’s it from us but, before we go, we caught up with some Ireland fans after the match to see what the made of the win:

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Matt Williams on TV3 says that he finds Ireland’s approach ‘boring’.

With Ireland being 80 minutes away from a potential Grand Slam, I’m sure Irish fans will take a win regardless of the style of play.

Full-time – Ireland 28-8 Scotland

78Mins

Rob Kearney gets the TV3 Man of the Match.

That’s tough on Garry Ringrose for me but Kearney did make 140m on 10 carries so you can see why they edged that way.

TRY! – Ireland 28-8 – Sean Cronin

There it is, Ireland secure the bonus point and, assuming they don’t concede three converted tries in the final 10 minutes, we now know that Joe Schmidt’s men will win the 2018 Six Nations Championship this evening if England can’t match this result against France.

67Mins

Sexton misses a kickable penalty and maybe that’s why Ireland were going for the corner earlier. Given the importance of a bonus point win, it’s slightly strange Ireland opted not to go for broke in that situation.

It remains a 13 point game.

62Mins

Fraser Brown with a brilliant turnover for Scotland. For every try-scoring opportunity they’ve made a mess of, the visitors have had a crucial win at the breakdown.

18 minutes to play.

60Mins

Ireland are bearing down on the try line once more but will have to settle for a 5m scrum as they chase the bonus point score.

56Mins

Ireland make a couple of changes after than Scotland try.

Jordi Murphy is on for Peter O’Mahony while Iain Henderson has replaced Devin Toner.

52Mins

Try! – Ireland 21-8 Scotland - Blair Kinghorn

Finally, the visitors get their execution right and Kinghorn scores his first try for Scotland.

Laidlaw misses a difficult conversion.

50Mins

Scotland make a mess of yet another certain try, this time Hogg’s poor pass costs them.

The poor finishing has been a difference so far.

45Mins

TRY! – Ireland 21-3 Scotland – Conor Murray

This time, the decision to go for the corner is the correct one as Ireland put together an impressive maul before Murray finishes under pressure.

Sexton is three from three with is conversions.

45Mins

Much like the started the first, Ireland are dominating possession and territory to open the second.

Peter O’Mahony has been superb since the break especially.

Ireland win a penalty and opt once more for the lineout over the kick at goal.

41Mins

Sexton gets the second half under way. A big 40 minutes ahead for the home side.

Half-time – Ireland 14-3 Scotland

That was a pulsating 40 minutes of action and the difference between the sides is Ireland’s finishing.

Scotland will wonder what might have been had they not made such a mess of that near-certain try at the half hour mark.

40Mins

TRY! Ireland 14-3 Scotland – Jacob Stockdale

Stockdale has his second try of the game but that one was all about Garry Ringrose with the beautiful wrap around with Aki before the flat pass out to his winger for the score.

Sexton converts from the touchline and Ireland have an 11 point lead.

39Mins

A great opportunity for Ireland to score again before the half thanks to brilliant work from Rob Kearney but Conor Murray and then Bundee Aki are both held up and Ireland have to settle for the 5m scrum.

39Mins

Cian Healy continues to receive treatment and could be a doubt for the second half.

Scotland look threatening inside Ireland’s 22 again but, once more, butcher an opportunity though this mistake was not as egregious as the one on their previous visit.

30Mins

Criminal from Scotland as they have a two-on-one overlap after brilliant work from the visitors but Huw Jones — after providing magic earlier in the move — can’t complete the simple pass to Hogg with the tryline at his mercy and Ireland escape.

26Mins

Substitution: Ryan Wilson, who went off for a HIA, will not be returning and he’s replaced by David Denton.

21Mins

TRY! – Ireland 7-3 Scotland – Jacob Stockdale

Brilliant from Stockdale as he reads Peter Horne like a book for the intercept try.

Sexton adds the extras and Ireland lead.

That’s nine tries for Stockdale in eight Tests.

18Mins

Crucial turnover from Ireland’s Dan Leavy there with Scotland stringing together multiple phases and looking dangerous.

Let’s check in with Wayne Barnes:

13Mins

Penalty – Scotland 3-0 Ireland – Greig Laidlaw

After Ireland steel the lineout, Scotland win their second penalty in quick succession and the visitors are not taking any chances, Laidlaw going for the three points and he makes no mistake.

11Mins

Nothing to show on the scoreboard as yet but it’s decent from Ireland so far, dominating possession and territory.

And just as I type that, Scotland force a mistake and win their first penalty and a chance to clear their lines.

And lose the lineout on an overthrow.

6Mins

Sexton and Kearney combine to force a Scotland knock on and, though they lose some yards, they have the game’s first penalty.

Knowing he has the penalty, Sexton attempts a cross-field kick to Earls and the Munster man just misses it.

Ireland go for the corner instead of the posts.

3Mins

Positive start from the Irish pack. Scotland took a quick line out to take on the hosts in the maul but Ireland have won the scrum.

1Mins

The formalities are finished and Wayne Barnes blows the whistle to get us under way.

The teams are coming out on to the field and we’re just the anthems away from kick off now.

Source: Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh/The42

The latest from the ground:

Joe Schmidt’s side can wrap up the Six Nations title today with a bonus-point win  — as long as England fail to match that result — but we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves.

Instead, we want to know if you think they can secure victory over a Scotland team coming in to this fixture on a high.

With that in mind, who’s your money on?


Poll Results:





There’s an hour to kick off and the supporters are starting to flock towards the Aviva Stadium. As you would expect, there’s plenty of colour.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

While Blair Kinghorn will make a first start for Scotland as the visitors make one change from the team that beat England in the last round.

Scotland

15. Stuart Hogg
14. Blair Kinghorn
13. Huw Jones
12. Peter Horne
11. Sean Maitland
10. Finn Russell
9. Greig Laidlaw

1. Gordon Reid
2. Stuart McInally
3. Simon Berghan
4. Grant Gilchrist
5. Jonny Gray
6. John Barclay (captain)
7. Hamish Watson
8. Ryan Wilson

Replacements:

16. Fraser Brown
17. Jamie Bhatti
18. Willem Nel
19. Tim Swinson
20. David Denton
21. Ali Price
22. Nick Grigg
23. Lee Jones

Here’s a reminder of the teams, just in case you missed it during the week, starting with the hosts:

Ireland

15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. James Ryan
5. Devin Toner
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Dan Leavy
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Iain Henderson
20. Jordi Murphy
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Scotland. I’m Steve O’Rourke and I’ll be your host for this afternoon.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail steve@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or just leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

The game will get under way at 2.15pm.

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (62)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'We want the supporters behind us but they can't cross the line and come onto the pitch'
'We want the supporters behind us but they can't cross the line and come onto the pitch'
Klopp rages over 'clear penalty' on Mane after Liverpool lose to Man Utd
'I don't care what people say' - Mourinho blasts critics after defeat of Liverpool
IRELAND
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots
Can't stop scoring! Sean Maguire has bagged his fourth goal in three games for Preston
Ireland set up Grand Slam shot as England need BP win to keep Six Nations alive
SCOTLAND
As it happened: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations
As it happened: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations
'I don't think Jacob is near his potential. What we're seeing at the moment is exciting'
Six Nations within Ireland's reach today, but 'if you allow yourself to dream it's not productive time'
SIX NATIONS
Here's how we rated Joe Schmidt's Ireland in the four-try win over Scotland
Here's how we rated Joe Schmidt's Ireland in the four-try win over Scotland
Jack O'Sullivan powers Ireland U20s to bonus point win over Scotland
'Outstanding' Wales are not disrespecting Italy, insists O'Shea
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'Chris Shields joked that Dan was going home to head ten balls before he goes to bed'
'Chris Shields joked that Dan was going home to head ten balls before he goes to bed'
'Graham can do anything he wants to do'
Ex-Villa youngster grabs four as Shamrock Rovers thrash dire Derry

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie