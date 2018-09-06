Player ratings: How we scored Ireland in their dismal defeat against Wales

IRELAND OPENED THEIR Nations League campaign with a heavy 4-1 defeat against Wales.

Here’s how we rated the Irish performances in Cardiff out of 10:

Darren Randolph 4Our Rating Picked the ball out of the net four times. Wasn't given much protection by his back four, but will be disappointed to concede at his near post to both Lawrence and Ramsey.

Seamus Coleman 5Our Rating Ireland's best attacking moves came when Coleman was on the front foot. Almost single-handedly created a chance for Robinson in either half. Responsible for the very rare bright spots on a grim night.

Ciaran Clark 3Our Rating Badly exposed on one of his worst nights in an Ireland shirt. Lost Lawrence all too easily for the game's opening goal, and then did little to show Bale away from goal for the second. Lost Bale again in build-up to Wales's fourth.

Shane Duffy 4Our Rating Game was dead and buried by the time he got sucked out of position in the build-up to Wales's fourth goal.

Stephen Ward 3Our Rating All three of Wales's first-half goals came down his side. Poor positioning in the build-up to the opener, and then did little to help Clark with the second after working to chase back.

Cyrus Christie 4Our Rating Tried to offer an attacking outlet with Coleman down the right, which was about the best that Ireland could manage. Little in the way of meaningful end product, but one of Ireland's better performers.

Jeff Hendrick 3Our Rating Spent the majority of the evening chasing shadows, and made no attacking impression on the few times when he did get on the ball. It was his loose pass that allowed Wales to launch a quick counter for their second.

Conor Hourihane 3Our Rating Totally overrun by Wales's midfield trio and unable to make any sort of impact on the game. First sub off on 56 minutes.

Callum O'Dowda 5Our Rating Tried to make things happen, but found himself isolated all too often. Arguably would have fared better in a more central role.

Callum Robinson 4Our Rating Had Ireland's best chances, one in either half, and will know he should have done better on both occasions. Not the debut he would have hoped for, but signs that he could offer a genuine option to threadbare Irish attack.

Jon Walters 3Our Rating Lasted 90 minutes despite a recent lack of game time at club level, but largely isolated. Little success in securing route-one possession and anchoring Irish attacks. Brushed off the ball by 17-year-old Ethan Ampadu which led to Wales's third.

Substitutes:

Shaun Williams 5Our Rating On for Hourihane on 55 minutes. Caught Wales napping with intense pressing, and showed great composure with finish for Ireland's only goal.

Enda Stevens 5Our Rating On for Ward on 61 minutes. Did excellently to make a goal-saving block on Brooks in the final minutes.

Not on long enough to rate: Horgan (for Robinson, 77′)

Manager:

Martin O'Neill 2Our Rating Will point to injuries and absentees, no doubt, but sent his side out without any sort of discernable gameplan which allowed Wales to dominate midfield and completely dictate the game. Nine goals conceded in Ireland's last two competitive games a real cause for concern.

