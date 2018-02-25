  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland 'a work in progress' but limited prep time presents challenges ahead of Wales

Adam Griggs’ side host Wales at Donnybrook this afternoon.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 7:30 AM
6 hours ago 5,191 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3868351
Ireland coach Adam Griggs during yesterday's captain's run at Donnybrook.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Ireland coach Adam Griggs during yesterday's captain's run at Donnybrook.
Ireland coach Adam Griggs during yesterday's captain's run at Donnybrook.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

HEREIN LIES THE problem for Ireland and Adam Griggs.

Two error-strewn performances against France and Italy highlighted the defects in their basic skill sets — most notably passing and catching — but the squad only gathered on Friday morning to begin preparations for today’s clash with Wales [KO 3pm, RTÉ2].

“It’s very difficult,” the head coach admits. “You just have to make sure the girls come into camp switched on. You can’t keep them on their feet too long with a game in two days. You can’t work on every little thing so it is about honing in on what we have done well and touching up some of the things we weren’t doing quite as well.”

Executing the basics under pressure is a good place to start.

After a humbling experience in France on the opening weekend, the performance against Italy was much improved and the result reflected that but there were still areas of concern.

Griggs, as Leinster women’s coach, suggests an expansion of the current inter-provincial series, which would allow more players to gain more exposure to competitive rugby.

“I’m certainly an advocate for getting more inter-provincial games because I think that’s the level they need to be playing at week in week out,” the Kiwi said. “That’s where you get put under pressure with your skills.

“There is certainly a little bit of a knock on effect when you come into an international game.There is a different sort of pressure to a club or inter-provincial game. We try to replicate game situations in training as much as we can.”

And therein lies the problem.

Having had a mini-camp last weekend, Friday’s group session was the one and only chance for Griggs to get his players together en bloc to work on the things that need to be worked on.

Niamh Briggs Niamh Briggs will win her 60th cap against Wales. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“It’s a work in progress,” he continued. “We have only been together for a month or so and while I’m happy with what we are creating now, it is a matter of finishing and doing that under pressure.”

Early results suggest Ireland are playing for third place in this championship, and the head coach appears to agree.

“You got to look at the way France and England are going about it. They are possibly on a different level to us at the moment.”

Ireland’s focus is getting better themselves and the challenge posed by Wales at Donnybrook this afternoon. The loss of Ali Miller to a serious leg break is a significant blow, with the winger set to be out for between six and nine months.

Griggs has made four changes in total from the side which beat Italy, with Claire McLaughlin, Ciara O’Connor, Leah Lyons and Orla Fitzsimons all coming in as a ‘reward’ for the work they’ve put in.

Wales, like Ireland, have won one and lost one of their opening two outings and have made one change to their XV with fullback Lisa Neumann making her first start.

Ireland:

15. Kim Flood (Railway Union/ Leinster)
14. Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
13. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
11. Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/ Ulster)
10. Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemian / Munster)
9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)
2. Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/ Connacht)
3. Leah Lyons (Highfield/ Munster)
4. Orla Fitzsimons (St Mary’s/ Leinster)
5. Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/ Connacht)
6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster) (captain)
7. Claire Molloy (Bristol)
8. Paula Fitzpatrick (St Mary’s/ Leinster)

Replacements

16. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/ Leinster)
17. Laura Feely (Galweigians/ Connacht)
18. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
19. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)
20. Edel McMahon (Galwegians/ Connacht)
21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/ Munster)
22. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
23. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Wales:

15. Lisa Neumann (Scarlets)
14. Hannah Bluck (Cardiff Blues)
13. Kerin Lake (Ospreys)
12. Rebecca De Filippo (Dragons)
11. Jess Kavanagh-Williams (RGC)
10. Elinor Snowsill (Dragons)
9. Rhiannon Parker (Cardiff Blues)
1. Caryl Thomas (Scarlets)
2. Carys Phillips (Ospreys)(captain)
3. Amy Evans (Ospreys)
4. Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys)
5. Mel Clay (Ospreys)
6. Alisha Butchers (Scarlets)
7. Beth Lewis (Scarlets)
8. Sioned Harries (Scarlets)

Replacements:

16. Kelsey Jones (Ospreys)
17. Cara Hope (Ospreys)
18. Meg York (Dragons)
19. Natalia John (Ospreys)
20. Nia Elen Davies (Scarlets)
21. Jade Knight (Scarlets)
22 Robyn Williams (Ospreys)
23. Hannah Jones (Scarlets)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

The Rugby Show: Ireland v Wales preview with Tomás O’Leary

Best allays concern over Sexton fitness, plans an unhappy 100th for Gatland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE: Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League
LIVE: Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League
Kante: 'We showed we have the ability to do something against Barcelona'
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
DUBLIN
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
Grand Slam hopes alive as Ireland notch bonus-point win against Wales
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from the capital
FOOTBALL
Suarez treble and Messi masterclass settle Catalan clash as Barca dazzle
Suarez treble and Messi masterclass settle Catalan clash as Barca dazzle
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
'A joy to watch for everybody': Klopp delighted with Liverpool's rout of West Ham
IRELAND
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Last year's defeat in Edinburgh still rankles in Grand Slam-chasing Ireland squad
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
SIX NATIONS
Ireland 'a work in progress' but limited prep time presents challenges ahead of Wales
Ireland 'a work in progress' but limited prep time presents challenges ahead of Wales
Ireland well positioned to claim Six Nations but Schmidt concerned about defence
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie