Ireland Women reach Challenge Trophy final at Paris 7s

IRELAND WOMEN’S SEVENS team have played their way into the Challenge Trophy Final at the Paris 7s with a dramatic late win over Wales at Stade Jean-Bouin.

It was the second time this weekend that Stan McDowell’s side defeated their celtic neighbors, but the formbook was in danger of being torn up after yesterday’s impressive 24-5 win as Wales led 7-5 approaching the last two minutes.

After the in-form Stacey Flood grabbed Ireland’s only first-half score, captain Lucy Mulhall created the crucial opening with an offload to set Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe away before Eve Higgins wrapped up the 17-7 win.

The final of the Challenge Trophy, the second tier prize on offer this weekend, will kick-off at 21.20 (available to watch on worldrugby.org).

Russia will be Ireland’s opponent, their morale freshly boosted with a 38-0 win over Japan this afternoon after losing pool matches to Fiji, Canada and Australia yesterday.

Ireland’s pool defeats came to England and New Zealand, who are on course for the Cup final.