This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 8 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland striker O'Gorman set to make 99th cap as team named for crucial World Cup qualifier

Currently second in Group 3, Ireland take on Norway in the first of two crucial Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 8 Jun 2018, 4:40 PM
48 minutes ago 370 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4060680
Ireland striker Aine O'Gorman.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland striker Aine O'Gorman.
Ireland striker Aine O'Gorman.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

COLIN BELL HAS named his starting eleven for Ireland’s crucial World Cup qualifier with Norway this evening.

Aine O’Gorman will make her 99th cap for her country, with the UCD Waves player replacing the injured Harriet Scott up front.

Man City shot stopper Marie Hourihane starts in goal, while Wexford striker Rianna Jarrett is named on the bench.

Bell’s side currently sit second in Group 3, with kick-off against third-placed Norway at Tallaght Stadium coming up at 5.30pm.

Ireland began their qualifying campaign in tremendous fashion, defeating Northern Ireland before beating Slovakia home and away, then securing a hard-fought 0-0 draw away to European champions Holland last November.

A 2-0 defeat to the Dutch back in April was Ireland’s first loss of the campaign, with Bell’s side looking to get back to winning ways this evening aiming to become the first Irish Women’s National Team to qualify for a World Cup.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘We want to upset the big two’ – Ireland begin double-header with Norway on World Cup mission

‘They’re looking straight past us’ – Ireland star believes Norway are underestimating them

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season
Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season
Zlatan Ibrahimovic slams Swedish media over World Cup snub
'The golden generation in England won nothing. I think all of Belgium just wants to win something'
IRELAND
Ireland striker O'Gorman set to make 99th cap as team named for crucial World Cup qualifier
Ireland striker O'Gorman set to make 99th cap as team named for crucial World Cup qualifier
'It's a huge honour' - O'Mahony steps into Best's shoes against Wallabies
Wallabies battle to win hearts as Schmidt worries about their lethal attack
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
BOXING
Donald Trump thinking 'very seriously' about pardoning Muhammad Ali
Donald Trump thinking 'very seriously' about pardoning Muhammad Ali
Ireland's Kelly Harrington within reach of European medal after victory in Bulgaria
Dillian Whyte to fight Joseph Parker in bid for world title shot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie