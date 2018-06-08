Ireland striker O'Gorman set to make 99th cap as team named for crucial World Cup qualifier

COLIN BELL HAS named his starting eleven for Ireland’s crucial World Cup qualifier with Norway this evening.

Aine O’Gorman will make her 99th cap for her country, with the UCD Waves player replacing the injured Harriet Scott up front.

Man City shot stopper Marie Hourihane starts in goal, while Wexford striker Rianna Jarrett is named on the bench.

Bell’s side currently sit second in Group 3, with kick-off against third-placed Norway at Tallaght Stadium coming up at 5.30pm.

Ireland began their qualifying campaign in tremendous fashion, defeating Northern Ireland before beating Slovakia home and away, then securing a hard-fought 0-0 draw away to European champions Holland last November.

A 2-0 defeat to the Dutch back in April was Ireland’s first loss of the campaign, with Bell’s side looking to get back to winning ways this evening aiming to become the first Irish Women’s National Team to qualify for a World Cup.

📣 TEAM NEWS: #IRLWNT🇮🇪 v Norway🇳🇴@HarrietAScott ruled out with injury so @Aineogor9 comes in for cap No.9⃣9⃣ and Tyler Toland returns to the midfield! @YouthsWomen striker @RiannaJarrett takes a place on the bench! #COYGIG 👌 pic.twitter.com/yAkIcwOsYF — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 8, 2018

