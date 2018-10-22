Ireland U17s begin qualifying campaign with 14-0 demolition

IRELAND KICKED OFF their Women’s U17 European Championship qualifying round in emphatic style today.

Colin Bell’s side faced Albania at the Serbian FA’s sports centre in Stara Pazova, and ran out 14-0 winners.

Captain Eabha O’Mahony sent the Girls in Green on their way from the penalty spot after just three minutes and the midfielder bagged another along with other scorers Emily Whelan (3), Emily Kraft (3), Jessica Ziu (2), Katelyn Keogh (2) and Mia Dodd.

Next up is Wales on Thursday before they take on the hosts Serbia three days later.

IRELAND: Maguire; Kinnevey, Ferguson, Dodd, Brennan; Ziu, Prendergast (Clancy 46), O’Mahony (c); Whelan (Liston 81), Kraft (Keogh 67), Cooke (Kingsley 46).

