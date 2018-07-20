Ireland women's 7s dump out England to book World Cup quarter-final with Black Ferns

IRELAND WOMEN HAVE reached the quarter-finals of the World Rugby 7s after a famous 19-14 win over England in San Francisco.

Two tries from Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and one from Ashleigh Baxter were enough to secure Anthony Eddyâ€™s side a last-eight clash with New Zealand.

England must now face newcomers Mexico knowing the highest they can finish is ninth.

IRELAND WIN!!!



What a win for the #IreW7s at the #RWC7s.



Live now on eir sport 1! pic.twitter.com/6Ced5kcnuJ — eir Sport (@eirSport) July 20, 2018

Stacey Flood put Baxter away for Irelandâ€™s opening score early doors, but it was cancelled out â€“ against the run of play, too â€“ by Emily Scarratt as half-time approached.

The Lichfield flier cut in off the right wing to race over under the posts before the boot of Holly Aitchison gave England a 7-5 lead at the break.

In the second verse, however, Murphy Crowe thrust a dagger to the heart of Irelandâ€™s neighbours â€“ and much to the joy of the not-so-neutral AT&T Park faithful: a couple of minutes after the interval, the 21-year-old pounced upon a momentâ€™s hesitation on Englandâ€™s part after Ireland took a quick tap.

Murphy Crowe was halfway home to Tipperary before England seemed to realise what was happening. She waltzed over.

Lucy Mulhall, having missed her first conversion, added the extras on this occasion.

Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

And Murphy Crowe extended Irelandâ€™s lead further on 11 minutes as she put the finishing touches on a sublime score.

The women in green swept the field from a lineout on the right, moving the ball rapidly through the hands to create space for the marauding Murphy Crowe to take it to the house down the opposite flank.

The fastest woman in Irish rugby put on the afterburners to finish with relative ease, and once more Mulhall found her target with the boot.

It was a big win for @IrishRugby as they advance to the quarter-finals at Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018, but will this be your @DHLRugby Moment That Delivers for day one? #RWC7s pic.twitter.com/0u4HoKZ4Yr — Rugby World Cup Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) July 20, 2018

An Alex Matthews score saw England bring it back to five with less than a minute remaining.

However, with the clock having turned red, the Red Rose conceded a penalty deep in Irish territory sparking hearty celebrations from their victorious adversaries.

Irelandâ€™s quarter-final versus the Black Ferns will be broadcast live on Eir Sport from 1:30am.

ðŸŽ¥ Reaction: @IrishRugby's captain, Lucy Mulhall, talks about the incredible support from Irish fans and "hearing people's dad's in the stands" as they come away with a win over @EnglandRugby at #RWC7s pic.twitter.com/krlq72Tnlj — Rugby World Cup Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) July 20, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!