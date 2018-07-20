This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 20 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland women's 7s dump out England to book World Cup quarter-final with Black Ferns

Irelandâ€™s quarter-final versus the Black Ferns will be broadcast live on Eir Sport from 1:30am.

By Gavan Casey Friday 20 Jul 2018, 9:52 PM
1 hour ago 6,407 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4139804

IRELAND WOMEN HAVE reached the quarter-finals of the World Rugby 7s after a famous 19-14 win over England in San Francisco.

Two tries from Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and one from Ashleigh Baxter were enough to secure Anthony Eddyâ€™s side a last-eight clash with New Zealand.

England must now face newcomers Mexico knowing the highest they can finish is ninth.

Stacey Flood put Baxter away for Irelandâ€™s opening score early doors, but it was cancelled out â€“ against the run of play, too â€“ by Emily Scarratt as half-time approached.

The Lichfield flier cut in off the right wing to race over under the posts before the boot of Holly Aitchison gave England a 7-5 lead at the break.

In the second verse, however, Murphy Crowe thrust a dagger to the heart of Irelandâ€™s neighbours â€“ and much to the joy of the not-so-neutral AT&T Park faithful: a couple of minutes after the interval, the 21-year-old pounced upon a momentâ€™s hesitation on Englandâ€™s part after Ireland took a quick tap.

Murphy Crowe was halfway home to Tipperary before England seemed to realise what was happening. She waltzed over.

Lucy Mulhall, having missed her first conversion, added the extras on this occasion.

Ireland’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe runs in for a try Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

And Murphy Crowe extended Irelandâ€™s lead further on 11 minutes as she put the finishing touches on a sublime score.

The women in green swept the field from a lineout on the right, moving the ball rapidly through the hands to create space for the marauding Murphy Crowe to take it to the house down the opposite flank.

The fastest woman in Irish rugby put on the afterburners to finish with relative ease, and once more Mulhall found her target with the boot.

An Alex Matthews score saw England bring it back to five with less than a minute remaining.

However, with the clock having turned red, the Red Rose conceded a penalty deep in Irish territory sparking hearty celebrations from their victorious adversaries.

Irelandâ€™s quarter-final versus the Black Ferns will be broadcast live on Eir Sport from 1:30am.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Murphy Crowe making her mark on the world stage with Ireland 7s

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Trevor Noah has hit back at criticism from the French Ambassador about his 'Africa won the World Cup' joke
Trevor Noah has hit back at criticism from the French Ambassador about his 'Africa won the World Cup' joke
'England got found out' - Merson questions Euro 2020 credentials after 'missed opportunity'
Peru striker Guerrero cleared to play (for now) despite positive test for 'cocaine'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
RORY MCILROY
Confident McIlroy in contention as housemates Kisner and Johnson set British Open pace
Confident McIlroy in contention as housemates Kisner and Johnson set British Open pace
McIlroy well-placed for the weekend and determined to go down swinging
Zach Johnson sets British Open pace as Fleetwood and McIlroy fire
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid unveil â‚¬45m Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid unveil â‚¬45m Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior
Tribes on top! Galway football is riding the crest of a wave across the board
'I want to see these people in Neymar's place... Criticising is a weapon of the weak'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool goalkeeper joins Leicester in â‚¬14 million deal
Liverpool goalkeeper joins Leicester in â‚¬14 million deal
Good news for Tottenham as attacking duo sign new contracts
Fabinho backs Liverpool to win title, dreams of luring Mbappe to Anfield
BOXING
Ireland's Ryan Burnett selects familiar four-weight world champ for Super Series quarter-final
Ireland's Ryan Burnett selects familiar four-weight world champ for Super Series quarter-final
Cindy Serrano claims Katie Taylor is scared to fight her sister ahead of October scrap
Monaghan's McKenna lands 5th pro fight in Hollywood - and Irish fans will be able to watch it

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie