This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 6 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland hold their heads high after bringing the nation on their magical journey

‘We’ve now put ourselves on the map of where we want to be.’

By Ryan Bailey Monday 6 Aug 2018, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 7,555 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4166530
Anna O'Flanagan and Chloe Watkins celebrate in London yesterday.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Anna O'Flanagan and Chloe Watkins celebrate in London yesterday.
Anna O'Flanagan and Chloe Watkins celebrate in London yesterday.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Ryan Bailey reports from the Lee Valley Stadium, London

AN ELEMENT OF disappointment was only natural as the curtain came down on Ireland’s groundbreaking campaign with a heavy defeat, but the result of Sunday’s World Cup final can take nothing away from what a group of 18 amateur athletes have achieved in the last fortnight.

Netherlands simply proved too strong for Ireland in the searing London heat as they added an eighth World Cup to their collection, and showed just why they are the game’s dominant force with an exhibition of power, skill and accuracy.

It left Graham Shaw’s side with mixed emotions at full-time. Conceding six in a World Cup final without every really landing a blow of your own is an underwhelming end to the most magical of tournaments, but then again simply being here was far more than anyone could have ever imagined.

The outcome provided delight for both teams.

There was no shame in losing to the Dutch — who remain the standard-bearers, and look almost unbeatable in such rampant and ravenous form — and deflation quickly turned to elation, as Ireland were able to celebrate the achievement of winning World Cup silver with the vociferous support who had made this virtually a home game.

An against all odds tale of hard-work, of grit, of determination, of a no-excuses, no-pressure attitude, Ireland scaled rarefied heights in London, beating higher-ranked opponents and bringing the country on a wonderfully unexpected sporting journey.

As the Irish players were roared onto the presentation podium by the thousands of supporters inside Lee Valley, the scenes in London were enjoyed and savoured by a proud nation back home, many of whom would have watched hockey for the first time this weekend.

And the focus for Graham Shaw and the players is now ensuring that this wasn’t a one-off, and they can build on the success heading towards Tokyo 2020 and qualify for a first Olympic Games. That’s the task ahead now.

Rather than it being the end of a journey, the feeling is this is very much the start of something much bigger, and the fact just two of the squad are over the age of 27, there is huge grounds for optimism going forward.

“Absolutely, this is only the start for us,” Gillian Pinder, draped in the tricolour with a silver medal around her neck, said.

The Irish players embrace as The Netherlands team celebrates Both teams had reasons to celebrate at Lee Valley. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“We’ve now put ourselves on the map of where we want to be. We want to qualify for Tokyo. We definitely want to be there. It’s the start of a new journey.”

The hope, too, is that the headlines generated at both home and abroad and the added attention and platform the team and sport has received will have a transformative effect on Irish hockey, just like the cricket team experienced after their World Cup success in 2007.

“We spoke at the start that it was important that we raise the profile of hockey,” long-serving defender Shirley McCay said.

“We’re not in a fortunate position where we can just say, ‘we don’t need to showcase our ability.’ It’s important to promote the sport in terms of sponsorship and funding. We’re aware of that.

“I think this is the start of something special. It’s really important that we build from here and make sure that every step is a positive one.

“We’re used to the emotions of the lows, as opposed to the highs. I think when we get home, we will reflect on it and realise what we have done for this sport and for the people of Ireland as well.”

It might take a while for the magnitude of the achievement to fully sink in, but the team — having existed within their own bubble during the tournament — will get a first taste of the swell in public support during a homecoming in Dublin on Monday afternoon.

The players celebrated with family and friends in London last night and will arrive home later to a hero’s welcome later with a civic reception hosted by the Lord Mayor of Dublin expected to draw a big crowd.

Graham Shaw Shaw wants this to be the start of something special for his team. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

As he reflected on a whirlwind adventure, Shaw admitted that the Dutch were the only team he had not prepared video analysis for on the basis that Ireland would only meet them in the latter stages of this competition.

The objective was to get out of the pool and see what happened from there so the idea that Ireland would reach the final and return home with a silver medal would have been outlandish to say the least.

You get the sense that Shaw and his players don’t fully realise what they have done, the impact they have made and the joy they have brought to the nation through their performances, laid-back attitude.

They may just get a better grasp of it today when they touch down on home soil as World Cup silver medallists.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Irish women's hockey team members 'didn't have to pay â¬550 levy for World Cup'
Irish women's hockey team members 'didn't have to pay €550 levy for World Cup'
'Improper honking' ends in fines for French World Cup fans
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GALWAY
Here's all the details for next weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals in Croke Park
Here's all the details for next weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals in Croke Park
All-Ireland semi-final draw confirmed and set for Semple Stadium double-header
Gallant Galway power past Dublin to set up All-Ireland semi-final rematch against Kilkenny
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Subs make the difference as Sligo Rovers earn deserved comeback victory at the Brandywell
Subs make the difference as Sligo Rovers earn deserved comeback victory at the Brandywell
Buckley and Cummins on target as Cork City rally against Waterford to reclaim top spot
Bohemians put five goals past struggling Limerick to distance themselves from relegation danger
REPORT
Brogan returns as impressive Dublin ease past Roscommon with landslide Super 8s win
Brogan returns as impressive Dublin ease past Roscommon with landslide Super 8s win
Ireland's fairytale World Cup ends with historic silver as Dutch class tells
Steven Gerrard's Rangers denied opening day win as Aberdeen snatch 90th minute equaliser
LIVEBLOG
As it happened: Ireland v Netherlands, Women's Hockey World Cup final
As it happened: Ireland v Netherlands, Women's Hockey World Cup final
As it happened: Donegal v Tyrone, Dublin v Roscommon, All-Ireland SFC Super 8s
As It Happened: Galway v Clare, All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie