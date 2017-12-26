20 months on from horror injury, Ireland's Alan Judge makes return to Brentford matchday squad

Alan Judge was out of action for 20 months after breaking his leg in April 2016.

IT’S BEEN A Christmas to remember for Irish midfielder Alan Judge, as he was named on Brentford’s bench for this evening’s Championship clash with Aston Villa, 20 months after suffering a broken leg.

Judge was having a superb time in the 2015-16 campaign, earning a Championship player of the year nomination, before the setback ended his season prematurely.

The injury, suffered on 9 April 2016, also put paid to the Dubliner’s hopes of making Ireland’s Euro 2016 squad, after he had made his international debut just a couple of weeks previously in a friendly against Switzerland.

After an extensive recuperation period, Judge featured for the Brentford B team earlier this month and has now been given the green light to challenge for a place in the first team again.

Ultimately, Judge’s services were not required from the bench on this occasion, as Brentford earned a 2-1 win at Griffin Park.

Irish international Glenn Whelan and Boys in Green squad member Scott Hogan both started the game for the visitors, while Cork native Conor Hourihane was an unused sub.

