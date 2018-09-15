This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Conor Hourihane scores a brilliant last-gasp free kick to get Aston Villa out of jail

Aston Villa narrowly avoided defeat at Blackburn Rovers as an unconvincing performance kept Steve Bruce’s position under the microscope.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 8:34 PM
44 minutes ago 2,073 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4238241
Conor Hourihane, Aston Villa (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Conor Hourihane, Aston Villa (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CONOR HOURIHANE CAME to Aston Villa’s rescue with a sublime last-gasp free-kick to secure a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The substitute curled home three minutes into stoppage time to snatch a result that keeps Villa two points outside the top six.

Though the vital equaliser meant the visitors avoided back-to-back defeats, it will do little to ease the pressure on Steve Bruce amid what is now a five-match winless run in the Championship.

Blackburn had appeared set to pile on further misery when Bradley Dack broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, tucking in the loose ball following a goalmouth scramble.

Instead, Tony Mowbray’s men were forced to be content with a fourth draw in seven matches and they sit level on points with Villa.  

