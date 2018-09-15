This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish duo among the goalscorers in the Championship

Ryan Manning and Callum Robinson were on target for Rotherham and Preston respectively.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 7:15 PM
2 hours ago 2,676 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4238112
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

IRISH PLAYERS RYAN Manning and Callum Robinson were both on target for their respective sides in the Championship today.

Ireland U21 international Manning scored from the penalty spot after 63 minutes as Rotherham beat Frank Lampard’s Derby 1-0. 

Richie Towell also started that game for the Millers, while Richard Keogh completed 90 minutes for the Rams.

Meanwhile, a 76th minute tap-in goal from Robinson could not prevent Preston being beaten 3-2 at home to Reading.

Fellow Ireland international Graham Burke also featured for Preston, coming on for the final 10 minutes.

Elsewhere, having impressed for Ireland against Poland during the week, Callum O’Dowda came off the bench to set up Marley Watkins’ headed winner, as Bristol City beat Sheffield United 1-0.

John Egan, Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick all completed 90 minutes for the Blades.

English Championship results on Saturday:

Bolton 1 QPR 2

Brentford 2 Wigan 0

Bristol City 1 Sheffield United 0

Hull 2 Ipswich 0

Millwall 1 Leeds 1

Norwich 1 Middlesbrough 0

Preston 2 Reading 3

Rotherham 1 Derby 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Stoke 2

Swansea 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Played Friday

Birmingham 1 West Brom 1

