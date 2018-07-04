Donaghy, McCoy and Murphy amongst the sporting stars in action at Irish Open pro-am

A HOST OF familiar faces from the sporting world took to the stunning Glashedy Links in County Donegal this afternoon, as the biggest week in Irish golf got underway under glorious blue skies.

The traditional Dubai Duty Free Irish Open pro-am curtain-raiser always attracts plenty of interest with the likes of GAA stars Kieran Donaghy and Michael Murphy, former jockey AP McCoy and ex-Ireland international Shay Given among those who set out to tame the links at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

Rory McIlroy, whose foundation is again hosting the tournament this year, played alongside McCoy and Dermot Desmond, while former Ireland rugby players Keith Wood and Stephen Ferris joined Derry City trio Paddy McCourt, Gerard Doherty and Rory Patterson out on the course.

Afterwards, Donaghy and Murphy got their own back in a GAA kicking challenge with Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne, although the former — a diehard Offaly supporter — showed his skill with the round ball by nailing the crossbar from range.

Donaghy, Murphy, Lowry and Dunne. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Lowry showed off his footballing skills. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

While Donaghy showed off his golfing ability. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

On the range with Donaghy, Murphy, Lowry and Dunne. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

McIlroy played alongside AP McCoy. Source: PressEye/Kelvin Boyes/INPHO

Keith Wood was also in action. Source: PressEye/Kelvin Boyes/INPHO

Pádraig Harrington is bidding to win his second Irish Open. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

McIlroy and caddie Harry Diamond. Source: PressEye/Kelvin Boyes/INPHO

Graeme McDowell has finally got his clubs back. Source: PressEye/Kelvin Boyes/INPHO

AP found himself in a bit of trouble. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dermot Desmond arrived in style. Source: Jan Kruger

McIlroy was taking no chances with the sun. Source: Jan Kruger

The stunning Glashedy Links at Ballyliffin. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The Irish Open gets underway on Thursday morning at 7.30am, with the trio of defending champion Jon Rahm, Graeme McDowell and Rafa Cabrera Bello one of the standout early groups.

McIlroy tees off alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Thorbjørn Olesen at 1.20pm, with the action live on RTÉ2 and Sky Sports from 10.30am.

