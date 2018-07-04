Donaghy, McCoy and Murphy amongst the sporting stars in action at Irish Open pro-am

A HOST OF familiar faces from the sporting world took to the stunning Glashedy Links in County Donegal this afternoon, as the biggest week in Irish golf got underway under glorious blue skies.
The traditional Dubai Duty Free Irish Open pro-am curtain-raiser always attracts plenty of interest with the likes of GAA stars Kieran Donaghy and Michael Murphy, former jockey AP McCoy and ex-Ireland international Shay Given among those who set out to tame the links at Ballyliffin Golf Club.
Rory McIlroy, whose foundation is again hosting the tournament this year, played alongside McCoy and Dermot Desmond, while former Ireland rugby players Keith Wood and Stephen Ferris joined Derry City trio Paddy McCourt, Gerard Doherty and Rory Patterson out on the course.
Afterwards, Donaghy and Murphy got their own back in a GAA kicking challenge with Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne, although the former — a diehard Offaly supporter — showed his skill with the round ball by nailing the crossbar from range.
When @ShaneLowryGolf makes the crossbar challenge look easy! 😬 #DDFIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/oeMuWzZZhC— DDF Irish Open (@DDFIrishOpen) July 4, 2018
The Irish Open gets underway on Thursday morning at 7.30am, with the trio of defending champion Jon Rahm, Graeme McDowell and Rafa Cabrera Bello one of the standout early groups.
McIlroy tees off alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Thorbjørn Olesen at 1.20pm, with the action live on RTÉ2 and Sky Sports from 10.30am.
