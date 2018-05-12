  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I can't believe we're champions again': Nacewa and Sexton speechless as Leinster reign in Spain

Leo Cullen’s side battled hard to defeat Racing 92 15-12 in Bilbao this evening.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 12 May 2018, 7:11 PM
41 minutes ago 3,547 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/4009448
Nacewa, Sexton and Jordi Murphy lift the Champions Cup trophy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Nacewa, Sexton and Jordi Murphy lift the Champions Cup trophy.
Nacewa, Sexton and Jordi Murphy lift the Champions Cup trophy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IT WAS ONLY fitting that it was left to Isa Nacewa — the legendary Isa Nacewa — to kick the winning points as Leinster battled their way past Racing 92 to reign supreme in Europe for a record-equalling fourth time.

The Leinster captain, who will retire at the end of this season, slotted over a late penalty in Bilbao to see his side over the line after an almighty arm-wrestle against a gritty and physical Racing outfit.

It was a special moment for the 35-year-old as he becomes one of four Leinster players — Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Devin Toner being the others — to have been part of the squad for each of the province’s four European successes.

“I don’t know where to start,” an emotional Nacewa said afterwards.

“This was for all the fans, it took a long time to get here. A lot of people are part of this; backroom staff, the back office, the players who couldn’t be here today — I think of Jamie [Heaslip], Seanie [O'Brien], Josh van der Flier, Fergus McFadden, my boy. It’s for a lot of people and it took a lot of hard work so it’s a special day.”

Nacewa paid tribute to Racing, who produced an excellent performance despite the absence of Maxime Machenaud and Dan Carter, as well as the loss of Pat Lambie early in the piece.

“They’re world class, they really are,” the Leinster skipper added. “All week Johnny said it would be a Test match and at times we had to change our way. Thank God we have Johnny, our genius, to marshal us around the field and take control. It’s special.”

Isa Nacewa kicks the winning penalty Nacewa kicks the winning penalty. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Sexton admitted Leinster did it the hard way.

“Wow, we did it the hard way,” the out-half told BT Sport. “I don’t even know what to say. We couldn’t get going at all during the game, every time we got into their 22 the ball was killed. We just couldn’t get anything going, it was very greasy.

“Obviously they came out and slowed us down at the ruck and that’s obviously the way to beat us. But we did it the hard way, I can’t believe we’re champions again. I never thought two or three years ago this was going to happen again, and I’m so happy for all those young lads and so happy for all the coaches.

“Stuart Lancaster, what a special coach to come in and do what he has done. It’s incredible, and Leo to have the courage to bring him in.

“We had a near miss last year which we learnt a lot from. The belief he [Lancaster] has sort of instilled in us, the way we train. The international coaches, these young guys have learnt so much through Six Nations and November. Hopefully now we can build on this and keep going.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster’s fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
As it happened: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
As it happened: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
Massive setback for Racing as Dan Carter ruled out of Champions Cup final in Bilbao
'It was so smart of Leo, so strategic, to bring someone like Stuart in'
FOOTBALL
Hoffenheim's 30-year-old manager leads club to Champions League football for the very first time
Hoffenheim's 30-year-old manager leads club to Champions League football for the very first time
'I go this time with the supporters' blessing' - Rangers job too big to turn down, says Gerrard
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
LEINSTER
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
Kilkenny man Lydon and Ealing bid to deny Leinster's first trophy chance today
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
HURLING
LIVE: Offaly v Galway, Leinster SHC
LIVE: Offaly v Galway, Leinster SHC
Three sent-off as Antrim make it two wins from two in Joe McDonagh Cup
RTÉ's brilliant promo will whet your appetite for the championship summer
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rui Faria set to depart Man United after 17 years working alongside Mourinho
Rui Faria set to depart Man United after 17 years working alongside Mourinho
Rio reckons club rivalries 'killed' England's golden generation at World Cups
Neville: 'I'm not sure he's actually good enough on the ball to be a Man Utd midfield player'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie