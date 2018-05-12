'I can't believe we're champions again': Nacewa and Sexton speechless as Leinster reign in Spain

IT WAS ONLY fitting that it was left to Isa Nacewa — the legendary Isa Nacewa — to kick the winning points as Leinster battled their way past Racing 92 to reign supreme in Europe for a record-equalling fourth time.

The Leinster captain, who will retire at the end of this season, slotted over a late penalty in Bilbao to see his side over the line after an almighty arm-wrestle against a gritty and physical Racing outfit.

It was a special moment for the 35-year-old as he becomes one of four Leinster players — Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Devin Toner being the others — to have been part of the squad for each of the province’s four European successes.

“I don’t know where to start,” an emotional Nacewa said afterwards.

“This was for all the fans, it took a long time to get here. A lot of people are part of this; backroom staff, the back office, the players who couldn’t be here today — I think of Jamie [Heaslip], Seanie [O'Brien], Josh van der Flier, Fergus McFadden, my boy. It’s for a lot of people and it took a lot of hard work so it’s a special day.”

Nacewa paid tribute to Racing, who produced an excellent performance despite the absence of Maxime Machenaud and Dan Carter, as well as the loss of Pat Lambie early in the piece.

“They’re world class, they really are,” the Leinster skipper added. “All week Johnny said it would be a Test match and at times we had to change our way. Thank God we have Johnny, our genius, to marshal us around the field and take control. It’s special.”

Nacewa kicks the winning penalty. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Sexton admitted Leinster did it the hard way.

“Wow, we did it the hard way,” the out-half told BT Sport. “I don’t even know what to say. We couldn’t get going at all during the game, every time we got into their 22 the ball was killed. We just couldn’t get anything going, it was very greasy.

“Obviously they came out and slowed us down at the ruck and that’s obviously the way to beat us. But we did it the hard way, I can’t believe we’re champions again. I never thought two or three years ago this was going to happen again, and I’m so happy for all those young lads and so happy for all the coaches.

“Stuart Lancaster, what a special coach to come in and do what he has done. It’s incredible, and Leo to have the courage to bring him in.

“We had a near miss last year which we learnt a lot from. The belief he [Lancaster] has sort of instilled in us, the way we train. The international coaches, these young guys have learnt so much through Six Nations and November. Hopefully now we can build on this and keep going.”

