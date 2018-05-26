This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nacewa's farewell ends early as Leinster captain limps out of Pro14 final

The 35-year-old was replaced by Rory O’Loughlin at the Aviva Stadium.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 26 May 2018, 7:03 PM
1 hour ago 3,101 Views 1 Comment
Ryan Bailey reports from the Aviva Stadium 

RARELY DOES SPORT allow for fairytale endings, and so Isa Nacewa was cruelly denied the chance to head into retirement in the way he — and the majority inside this ground — would have liked, as the Leinster captain limped out of this evening’s Guinness Pro14 final.

Isa Nacewa is applauded after being forced to leave the field with injury The Leinster captain hobbled out of the game in the first half. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Nacewa hobbled out of the game with just 18 minutes on the clock to a standing ovation from all four corners of the Aviva Stadium, but was left visibly distraught on the touchline as the calf injury that has troubled him for a number of weeks had the final say.

The 35-year-old, making his 185th and final appearance for the province, made a typically energetic start to the game, making a couple of big hits and putting his body on the line for the cause.

But Nacewa’s afternoon was to be cut short as he was replaced by Rory O’Loughlin, with Leinster taking a 21-11 lead over Scarlets into half-time as the province look to complete a historic Pro14-Champions Cup double.

Isa Nacewa on the beech after being injured during the game Nacewa sits on the Leinster bench. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Nacewa’s Leinster career started with a 16-16 away draw with Cardiff Blues in September 2008 and during two spells with the province, the Auckland native has won 184 caps,  scored 47 tries and been part of four European Cup winning sides.

More to follow…

