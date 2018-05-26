'Seeing this guy lift the trophy is the thing that gives me most satisfaction'

Murray Kinsella reports from the Aviva Stadium

ISA NACEWA WAS convinced he would last more than 40 minutes of this final but his battered and bruised body gave in with less than 20 played.

Not many people could have pushed themselves as far as the retiring 35-year-old has in recent weeks.

The injuries he has been carrying as Leinster have secured a historic double? Take your pick, really.

Nacewa with his daughters and Leinster's two trophies. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

So smashed up was Nacewa that he struggled to get up onto the stage afterwards to lift the Guinness Pro14 trophy.

But watching him do so gave Leinster boss Leo Cullen the greatest feeling of what have been a stunning few weeks for the province.

“Seeing this guy beside me lift the trophy at the end is probably the thing that gives me the most satisfaction,” said Cullen as he sat alongside Nacewa after the 40-32 win over the Scarlets.

“I feel a little bit like an irresponsible parent the fact that he was out there in the first place but it was hard to deny him, watching him in the last couple of weeks.

“He stepped up to kick the penalties two weeks ago [in the Champions Cup final], but to see him lift the trophy again there today, nobody deserves it more. Nobody deserves it more, I am delighted for him.”

Cullen was speaking for the entire province and virtually every rugby fan watching on as Nacewa sealed his supreme career with one final bit of silverware.

Having originally retired in 2013, Nacewa couldn’t resist the lure of Leinster and he now hangs up his boots for good having won a Champions Cup title, three Heineken Cups, a Pro12 trophy, the Challenge Cup and now the Pro14.