  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 11 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stockdale shows thirst for tries with clinical late finish

The Ulster wing appeared to have an easy pass option, but trusted his speed to sustain his remarkable try-per-Test ratio.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 9:21 AM
2 hours ago 3,126 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3845858
Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

THERE WAS MORE than a touch of the predator about Jacob Stockdale’s second try against Italy.

Not just his pounce on a tired decision from Tomasso Castello to pass, followed immediately by a smart step around Tomasso Benvenuti, but as he powered across halfway, he sizes up the last defender Jayden Hayward.

Watching it unfold from the high stands on Lansdowne Road, it seemed tailor made for Stockdale to fix the last defender in order to serve up an assist for Keith Earls.

Instead, the prolific Ulster wing appeared to show a glorious touch of selfishness that is common in clinical finishers in all sports. He cut inside to run directly at Hayward, but only to open up enough space to allow him cut back for the curner and burn him for pace.

Jacob Stockdale gets past Jayden Hayward on his way to scoring his sides eight try Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It’s possible that first impressions are misleading though. Showered and changed with his game-face off, Stockdale’s modesty is in place to insist he wasn’t aware of Earls eating up the turf to provide the supporting line.

“To be honest, I didn’t realise he was there until the replay.

I was knackered and just gunning it as hard as I could to the line. So, no. He said he was happy enough for me to take it on anyway because he was knackered as well.”

Whether Stockdale chose to chase a try to add to his personal tally out of necessity or sheer self confidence, his powerful execution of the chance only bodes well for Ireland.

The 21-year-old is sustaining a remarkable try-per-Test ratio, failing to dot down only against Japan and France since winning the first of six caps in New Jersey last June. A game where he doesn’t contribute a try is beginning to feel like, if not a rarity, an oddity. So, despite being heavily involved in some of Ireland’s brightest early moments, he admits a touch of frustration at not being among the four first-half try-scorers.

“To a certain extent, I was frustrated I didn’t get a score earlier on, but there were a lot of things that went right for me.

“I was happy with my game and I had a lot of involvements.

“You just have to take the opportunities when they come to you and I felt I did that in the second half.”

He adds:  ”We just put a big onus on putting them under pressure as best we can. We’re looking for turnovers and we’re looking to put them under pressure. When you do that, they make mistakes and throw passes they shouldn’t throw, and we managed to scoop up a couple today which was pretty good.

“We knew we had to be on top of our game to score points against them. Because if you’re sloppy and you let them into the game, they can be a really tough team to break down.

“We were really happy with how we did that in the first half, got four tries going into the break.

“Maybe there was a drop off in the second half which was a bit disappointing for us.”

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

Now in the middle of his third window as an Irish international, Stockdale is feeling the difference between standalone matches and the pressure cooker of the Six Nations. On top of that, he has played international rugby on consecutive weekends for the first time, having been issued a rest in the middle Test on tour in June in Japan and also the visit of Fiji in November.

“I’d say the biggest learning has been how tough it is. The last 10 minutes, my lungs were really starting to go. You don’t understand how difficult it is until you’ve played in it, and that’s something I’ve learned.

“You learn things with every game you play, and there will be things that I take away from this that I have to work on. ”

“We put a big focus on our defence as a team and Andy Farrell puts a real big onus on us as wingers to kind of lead our defensive line.

“It’s something that is a real big part of Joe’s game, and something that I’m trying to make a big part of mine. So there will be a lot of work-ons”

His finishing won’t be among them.

Schmidt’s Ireland quietly confident as they move ‘in the right direction’

First international try ‘something special’, but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Just the four for Aguero as unstoppable Man City thump Leicester
Just the four for Aguero as unstoppable Man City thump Leicester
Hernandez on the mark as West Ham end winless run to ease pressure on Moyes
Match-winner Kane is 'a blessing and our future', says Pochettino
DUBLIN
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
ITALY
Stockdale shows thirst for tries with clinical late finish
Stockdale shows thirst for tries with clinical late finish
Schmidt's Ireland quietly confident as they move 'in the right direction'
First international try 'something special', but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal
IRELAND
Step into the archives and look back at the incredible year of 1918
Step into the archives and look back at the incredible year of 1918
'Keith Earls has gotten a little bit older, he hasn’t gotten any slower' -- Schmidt
Outlook on Henshaw not promising but SOB closes in on Ireland return
HURLING
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
Kilkenny hurling factory St Kieran's march towards Leinster four-in-a-row
Con and Treacy point the way for Cuala as win over Mellows puts them back in All-Ireland decider

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie