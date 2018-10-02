Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund

JADON SANCHO’S FINE start to the Bundesliga season has been rewarded with a new four-year deal at Borussia Dortmund.

The 18-year-old has shone to help Dortmund top the table after six rounds of the 2018-19 season.

Although Sancho has scored only one league goal, his five assists is two more than anyone else in the division this term.

Sancho joined Dortmund from Manchester City in August 2017, with the deal reportedly worth in the region of €9million.

And the teenager said his decision to leave the Premier League side has been justified by his regular involvement in the first team.

“I am very glad that I decided to change to Dortmund just over a year ago, because everything turned out to be true: this city lives football like no other, and at BVB young players are given opportunities,” he told the club’s website.

Here I can develop excellently. I am completely happy and satisfied and proud to be part of this team. Here’s to something great.”

England U19 international Sancho has been touted for a full international call-up by Gareth Southgate after his strong start to the campaign.

“Jadon Sancho is certainly one of the most exciting players in Europe,” said Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc. ”With the contract extension, we take account of his very, very positive development.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!