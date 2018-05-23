This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 23 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Benitez hopes reported Liverpool target Lascelles stays at Newcastle

The Reds are believed to be keen on the Magpies captain, but their manager is optimistic he will still be at the club next season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 May 2018, 4:09 PM
13 minutes ago 230 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4030130
Benitez and Lascelles.
Benitez and Lascelles.
Benitez and Lascelles.

RAFAEL BENITEZ IS not surprised by reported interest in Jamaal Lascelles, but believes the Newcastle United captain will remain on Tyneside.

Lascelles led Newcastle to the Championship title in the 2016-17 season and then kicked on in the Premier League, impressing at the centre of a sturdy defence to scoop the club’s Player of the Year award, as Benitez’s men secured a top-10 finish on their top-flight return.

The 24-year-old’s performances have reportedly attracted interest with Liverpool linked to the player along with Chelsea and Tottenham, but Benitez feels his skipper is in the right place to continue his development.

“I think [Lascelles] will stay here, hopefully for the long term,” the Newcastle boss told Chronicle Live. “He has huge potential and big clubs will look at him because he is a young, English centre-back.

“It is not easy to find good centre-backs who can play well in the Premier League, especially not English ones. It’s even harder to find young ones. You only need to look around the Premier League to see that.

“He has all the attributes to be a target for all top teams because, as you can see from his performances over the last two years, he keeps getting better and better.

“But I think that for his future and for his development, he stays in a place where he can play and he can improve and continue to keep getting better with us. I think he understands that too.

He seems happy and he is learning all the time, so I hope he stays for a long time.”

Lascelles has also quelled talk of a move during the transfer window, acknowledging that it is important he continues to play regularly at this stage of his career.

“This is the happiest I’ve been,” he said. “I’m playing week in, week out, and I’m the captain here.

“The fans love me and I’ve got a good relationship with them because I love them. And we’re doing well, too. I’m very happy here.

“You hear things, you hear rumours and stuff, but I’m a young player and I need to be playing football at a good club – and that’s what this is.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

West Ham owner wants new boss to turn Irish international Rice into ‘a strong England defender’

PSG midfielder emails France boss to say he’s refusing World Cup standby spot

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
FOOTBALL
'Pogba is a player I want to play with, to be honest, just to teach him some things'
'Pogba is a player I want to play with, to be honest, just to teach him some things'
Salah wouldn't improve Real Madrid – Del Bosque
No Champions League pressure as PSG's Tuchel calls for patience
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
REAL MADRID
'They'll either kill us or praise us' â Marcelo ready for backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final
'They'll either kill us or praise us' – Marcelo ready for backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final
'If you Google 'European nights', the answer must be 'Anfield'' - Klopp
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie