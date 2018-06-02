UFC fighter accidentally knocks himself out with body slam

JARROD BROOKS LOST his second UFC fight in bizarre circumstances last night as he slammed himself unconscious in his attempt to finish opponent Jose Torres.

â€˜The Monkey Godâ€™ was dominating proceedings in Utica against his debutant opponent but was knocked out for the first time in 15 professional contests when he botched the landing on an elaborate takedown attempt.

After going 13-0 to start his career, the flyweight has now lost back-to-back fights under the UFC banner. Torres, meanwhile, improves to 8-0.

WHAT!? @shortytorres125 just earned one of the wildest KO finishes you'll ever see!#UFCUtica pic.twitter.com/qoBBnbI9f0 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 1, 2018

In the main event, Marlon Moraes needed just 33 seconds to record a stunning TKO victory over fellow bantamweight contender Jimmie Rivera.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!