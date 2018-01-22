James Cronin added to Ireland Six Nations squad as cover

Cronin has been called up the Ireland squad.

AFTER DAVE KILCOYNE picked up a knee injury in Munster’s win over Castres on Sunday, Joe Schmidt and the Irish management team have decided to call up James Cronin to their Six Nations squad.

Kilcoyne, who was replaced by Cronin after just 17 minutes of Munster’s facile European Rugby Champions Cup win, will stay with his province to be assessed by their medical team.

Cronin, who missed the latter stages of 2017 with a calf tear, made his Ireland debut in 2014 and picked up a further two caps in the 2015 and 2016 Six Nations tournaments.

The call-up caps a good 24 hours for the 27-year-old who scored Munster’s final try on Sunday.

