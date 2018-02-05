JAMES HORAN SAYS that Mayo is the only inter-county team he could see himself managing, but indicates that has no immediate plans to return to coaching at that level.

The former Mayo boss stepped down from the position in 2014 following an All-Ireland semi-final replay defeat to Kerry after originally being appointed to the role in 2010.

Speaking on the RTÉ GAA podcast, the Ballintubber man admitted that while he does miss inter-county management, he is happy to concentrate on working at club level for the moment.

“I just think it’s a brilliant game,” he told presenter Damian Lawlor, “you’ve 30 guys, athleticism, big pitches. It’s a very unusual mix for a game, I think it’s fascinating.

Of course you miss it. I love coaching, I love working with guys that want to get better at what they do. They’re keen and ambitious and I love working with guys like that (to) see where you can go as a group or a unit.

“I’m involved with coaching in Westport and a great bunch of people back there that are keen to do well as well.”

I can’t see myself ever coaching a different county outside Mayo, I just can’t see it. Famous last words and all that kind of stuff but not at that moment.”

Horan guided Mayo to two All-Ireland finals during his time in charge of the Connacht side. They suffered defeat on both occasions; losing out to Donegal in the 2012 decider and Dublin the following year.

Listen to the full interview here:

Source: RTĖ Sport/SoundCloud

