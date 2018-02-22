Highly-rated Hume set for U20s debut as captain O'Brien moves to wing

ULSTER CENTRE JAMES Hume will make his Ireland U20s debut tomorrow night against Wales in their Six Nations clash at Donnybrook [KO 7.15pm, RTÉ].

The highly-rated midfielder has only recently returned from injury and having featured for club side Banbridge, is now ready to make his Ireland bow at U20 level.

Hume’s introduction at outside centre means captain Tommy O’Brien shifts to the right wing, with Peter Sullivan making way and missing out on the matchday 23 altogether.

Captain Tommy O'Brien moves to the right wing. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher is fit to start again after missing the win over Italy two weekends ago due to an illness, while the experienced scrum-half Jonny Stewart also returns to the starting XV after being away on Ulster senior duty last time around.

Otherwise, Ireland are unchanged as they look for their second win of the championship.

Ireland U20 v Wales:

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster) (6 caps)

14. Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster) (7) (captain)

13. James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster) (0)

12. Angus Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) (2)

11. James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) (2)

10. Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster) (2)

9. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) (11)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster) (6)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne FC/ Leinster) (9)

3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (2)

4. Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster) (2)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster) (2)

6. Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) (6)

7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (1)

8. Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster) (2)

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster) (3)

17. James French (UCC RFC/Munster) (2)

18.Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster) (2)

19. Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster) (1)

20. Ronan Foley (UCD RFC/Leinster) (1)

21. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster) (2)

22. Conor Dean (St.Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (6)

23. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (2)

