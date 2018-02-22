  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Highly-rated Hume set for U20s debut as captain O'Brien moves to wing

Hooker Ronan Kelleher and scrum-half Jonny Stewart have returned to the starting XV.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 11:50 AM
2 hours ago 2,882 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3865744

ULSTER CENTRE JAMES Hume will make his Ireland U20s debut tomorrow night against Wales in their Six Nations clash at Donnybrook [KO 7.15pm, RTÉ].

The highly-rated midfielder has only recently returned from injury and having featured for club side Banbridge, is now ready to make his Ireland bow at U20 level.

Hume’s introduction at outside centre means captain Tommy O’Brien shifts to the right wing, with Peter Sullivan making way and missing out on the matchday 23 altogether.

Tommy O’Brien Captain Tommy O'Brien moves to the right wing. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher is fit to start again after missing the win over Italy two weekends ago due to an illness, while the experienced scrum-half Jonny Stewart also returns to the starting XV after being away on Ulster senior duty last time around.

Otherwise, Ireland are unchanged as they look for their second win of the championship.

Ireland U20 v Wales:

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster) (6 caps)
14. Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster) (7) (captain)
13. James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster) (0)
12. Angus Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) (2)
11. James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) (2)
10. Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster) (2)
9. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) (11)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster) (6)
2. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne FC/ Leinster) (9)
3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (2)
4. Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster) (2)
5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster) (2)
6. Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) (6)
7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (1)
8. Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster) (2)

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster) (3)
17. James French (UCC RFC/Munster) (2)
18.Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster) (2)
19. Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster) (1)
20. Ronan Foley (UCD RFC/Leinster) (1)
21. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster) (2)
22. Conor Dean (St.Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (6)
23. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (2)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Hughes returns for England’s trip to face Scotland at Murrayfield

‘I kind of feel blessed that I got the opportunity to see what the real working world is like’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'There were doubts' - Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd team-mates' uncertainty over David de Gea
'They told me he was 100%' - Mourinho questions medical staff after Herrera injury
FOOTBALL
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
Ireland U20s scrum-half O'Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family
IRELAND
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
'Chris's temperament tells me that he won't get spooked by all of that'
Porter to start for Ireland as Furlong and Henderson set to miss out
MANCHESTER UNITED
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
De Gea brilliance helps Man United escape Sevilla with a draw
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League
SIX NATIONS
Furlong and Henderson ruled out as Schmidt names his Ireland team for Wales
Furlong and Henderson ruled out as Schmidt names his Ireland team for Wales
Highly-rated Hume set for U20s debut as captain O'Brien moves to wing
Hughes returns for England's trip to face Scotland at Murrayfield

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie