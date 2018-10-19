Why James Lowe's impact at Leinster isn't just on the field

JAMES LOWE IS one of Leinster’s key men, with the province in great early-season form.

And as well as his impressive contribution on the pitch for Leo Cullen’s side, Lowe is a hugely positive presence off it.

Murray Kinsella, Ryan Bailey and Johne Murphy discussed the Kiwi’s impact at Leinster on this week’s Heineken Rugby Weekly:

Leinster travel to France to face Toulouse on Sunday in their second Champions Cup clash.

Listen to the full podcast here:

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

