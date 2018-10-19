This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Why James Lowe's impact at Leinster isn't just on the field

The Kiwi’s stats are very impressive and he’s loving life with the European champions.

By The42 Team Friday 19 Oct 2018, 8:00 PM
JAMES LOWE IS one of Leinster’s key men, with the province in great early-season form.  

And as well as his impressive contribution on the pitch for Leo Cullen’s side, Lowe is a hugely positive presence off it. 

Murray Kinsella, Ryan Bailey and Johne Murphy discussed the Kiwi’s impact at Leinster on this week’s Heineken Rugby Weekly:  

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Leinster travel to France to face Toulouse on Sunday in their second Champions Cup clash. 

Listen to the full podcast here:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

