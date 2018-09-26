James McClean set for return to full training tomorrow after recent wrist injury

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JAMES McClean is set to return to full training tomorrow, three weeks after breaking his wrist in two places.

The Stoke City winger sustained the injury in Ireland training ahead of their Uefa Nations League opener against Wales and subsequently missed that clash.

McClean underwent surgery after, with Martin O’Neill telling the media before the Cardiff clash “as he was being taken to hospital he was talking about playing in a plaster cast. That might tell you about his desire to play for the Republic of Ireland.”

In his absence, the Boys In Green lost 4-1 and 28-year-old McClean also missed out on their 1-1 friendly against Poland days later.

It was expected that he’d be sidelined for six weeks, but the Derryman took to Instagram today to say he had been given the all clear to return tomorrow.

“When you get the all clear to resume full training tomorrow,” he wrote.

