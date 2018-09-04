James McClean ruled out of Wales Nations League clash

Updated at 15.07

JAMES MCCLEAN HAS been ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming matches with Wales and Poland, the FAI have confirmed.

The winger posted a picture of his wrist injury, suffered in training, on Instagram and is set to undergo surgery today.

The 29-year-old’s setback represents a further blow to Martin O’Neill’s side ahead of Thursday’s Nations League opener in Cardiff.

The Boys in Green are already without Robbie Brady, James McCarthy, Scott Hogan, Shane Long and Sean Maguire through injury, while Harry Arter and Declan Rice both made themselves unavailable for international duty recently.

There was better news elsewhere today, however.

Defender Shane Duffy (groin) and midfielder David Meyler (knee), who both sat out training on Monday, were involved today.

Goalkeeper Sean McDermott and forward Jonathan Walters, who were both late arrivals into camp, also trained today having missed Monday’s session.

Republic of Ireland Squad



Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)



Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)



Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City)



Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town*), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall)

*Indicates player is on loan

Squad Update | James McClean has been ruled out of our UEFA Nations League opener with a wrist injury sustained in training. The midfielder will undergo surgery today. We wish James a speedy recovery. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/bh5nK1sPmO — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 4, 2018

