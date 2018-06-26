This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
James McClean on the verge of â‚¬6 million move to Stoke

Former Ireland international Rory Delap has also been appointed to the club’s backroom team.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 26 Jun 2018, 4:58 PM
59 minutes ago 2,292 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4093201
McClean is capped 59 times by Ireland.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND WINGER JAMES McClean is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to Stoke City, having spent the last three seasons in the Premier League with West Brom.

New Stoke manager Gary Rowett has been a long-time admirer of McClean and tried to bring him to Derby County during his time in charge there, with BBC Sport reporting an announcement from Stoke is imminent.

McClean made 30 league appearances for West Brom last term as the Baggies suffered relegation to the Championship, but with his contract expiring next year, the club are prepared to cash in on his services.

West Brom reportedly turned down a bid of around â‚¬5 million earlier this month, with the deal set to be worth â‚¬6 million.

McClean moved to the Hawthorns from Wigan in 2015 and made 112 appearances for the club.

The 29-year-old will become Rowettâ€™s third signing of the window following the capture of Nigeria midfielder Karo Etebo and Wolves striker Benik Afobe.

Meanwhile, the new Stoke manager has confirmed his backroom team for the 2018/19 season as the Potters look to bounce back from relegation.

Former Ireland international Rory Delap is part of the set-up at the Bet365 Stadium, alongside Kevin Phillips, Callum Davidson, Mark Sale, Dave Carolan and Joe Carnall.

Man United midfielder Fellaini sets date for announcement on future

â€˜Heâ€™s a ninjaâ€™ â€" Inter announce Nainggolan signing while Roma complete Pastore deal

Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

