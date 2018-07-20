James McClean undergoes Stoke medical with Ireland international set for transfer

JAMES MCCLEAN IS on the verge of signing for Stoke City after the club announced on Friday evening that the player had undergone a medical.

The Ireland international has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship outfit in recent weeks and is expected to sign for the Potters in the coming days.

“Stoke City can confirm that James McClean has today undergone a medical at Clayton Wood and expect to complete his signing over the weekend,” the club said.

The 29-year-old has spent the last three seasons in the Premier League with West Brom.

The Baggies suffered a disappointing relegation last season, with McClean set for Championship football in 2018/19 at the betbet365 Stadium.

Stoke boss Gary Rowett has long been an admirer of McClean and previously tried to bring the winger to Derby County.

McLean began his career in English football at Sunderland, before dropping down to the Championship where he enjoyed success at Wigan.

The player made a total of 112 appearances for West Brom since joining in 2015.

Last year also saw the Derry native enjoy a standout campaign for his country as Ireland made it to the World Cup play-offs, with McClean named the 2017 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year.

