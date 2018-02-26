  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 26 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

21-year-old Ryan a force for Ireland as he holds himself to highest standards

The Leinster lock is already an impressive presence in Test rugby.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 26 Feb 2018, 6:15 AM
8 hours ago 7,869 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/3872287

IT SAYS A lot about James Ryan that even after a game like Saturday’s, he was immediately focusing on one of his shortcomings.

The second row had just helped Ireland to a third win in three Six Nations games. It was just his sixth cap, only his second Six Nations start. All at the age of 21.

Jacob Stockdale, James Ryan and Rob Kearney celebrate after the game Ryan with Jacob Stockdale and Rob Kearney. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

And while there was an obvious degree of satisfaction, Ryan brought up his involvement in the phase of play where Conor Murray was injured just after Johnny Sexton’s tap penalty in the 69th minute.

The question was about Ireland’s control of their 37-27 win over Wales, but Ryan looked towards one of his negative contributions.

“I think in the second half, we kinda got on top of them and we could have finished them off a couple of times,” said the Leinster lock.

“There was one incident where we were on their line when Dan Leavy made a carry and I’m kinda braced over the ball and I kinda get dominated pretty much… well I don’t kinda get dominated, I do get dominated.

“Then, as a result, Murray is under pressure. We end up spilling the ball and we give them an easy out. I think moments like that, we could have been better at and as a result, could have put them away earlier.”

It’s typical of Ryan, who has a ceaseless desire to be the very best player he can be – a drive so strong that some of those who have worked with him say they haven’t seen in any other young player before.

Ryan’s character, leadership, rapid rise and his dominant early performance in Ireland’s second row have led to comparisons with Paul O’Connell, but the former St. Michael’s College man doesn’t feel he warrants such praise.

James Ryan with Josh Navidi Ryan makes a carry against the Welsh. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“It’s really humbling to be compared to someone like that but it’s not really appropriate. He’s one of the greats of Irish rugby and to be compared to someone like that is humbling but not appropriate.”

While Ryan said that he didn’t have a clear target in mind in terms of when he would break through with Ireland at senior level, he is not shy in stating that he felt he could reach this level sooner rather than later.

He does not appear to be the kind of person who will get carried away with early achievements, but Ryan has belief in his ability.

“Playing for Ireland is certainly something I had at the very forefront of my mind,” said Ryan when asked if he could have envisaged playing in the Six Nations 12 months ago.

“I can’t remember what was going on in my head this time last year but I would like to think I was pretty focused on it.”

Ryan’s ball-carrying has been outstanding for Ireland in his starts against France and Wales, while his tackling technique is superb and his set-piece work – particularly at tighthead lock in the scrums – is also highly advanced.

His emergence as a force for Ireland has made them a better team and squad, and the confidence around this group is growing and growing.

James Ryan Ryan gets a pass away under pressure. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

There are defensive issues to remedy before the closing two rounds of this Six Nations, but Ryan feels this Ireland squad is in a good place.

“I think we’ve just got some world-class players right across the team. Obviously, Mur  and Sexto kinda run a lot of the show in many respects. They’re world-class players.

“And I think the squad depth is brilliant. Guys get injured and guys are able to fill in really well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Anything over 44 minutes, we have won… anything 37 or below, they have won’

Five-try Ireland show clinical edge to claim bonus-point win over Wales

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Thierry Henry: 'It's difficult to see how someone can stop City. It does look scary'
Thierry Henry: 'It's difficult to see how someone can stop City. It does look scary'
'No chance' - Drinkwater claims United didn't deserve win over Chelsea
Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake
FOOTBALL
Gary Neville blasts 'spineless' Arsenal after Wembley humiliation
Gary Neville blasts 'spineless' Arsenal after Wembley humiliation
Kompany: Winning EFL Cup makes injury nightmare worthwhile
Guardiola wins first trophy as Man City boss with clinical display in Carabao Cup final
IRELAND
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards
'With the Ireland U18s, I was eight tries in five games, so I'm dropping off now!'
21-year-old Ryan a force for Ireland as he holds himself to highest standards
SIX NATIONS
'The players are starting to buy into it': New-look Ireland turn a corner under Kiwi Griggs
'The players are starting to buy into it': New-look Ireland turn a corner under Kiwi Griggs
'Anything over 44 minutes, we have won... anything 37 or below, they have won'
England and Scotland asked to explain tunnel incident involving Farrell and Wilson
MANCHESTER CITY
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Carabao Cup Final
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Carabao Cup Final
FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie