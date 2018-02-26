'One of the true greats' - Praise for Jamie Heaslip after he calls time on rugby career

1. Ian Madigan
2. Stephen Ferris
3. Cian Healy
4. Jason Robinson
Congrats on a great career mate!— Jason Robinson OBE (@Jason15Robinson) February 26, 2018
All the best 👊🏽
5. Brian O’Driscoll
6. Simon Zebo
7. Leinster Rugby
8. Jordi Murphy
9. Irish Rugby
10. Sean O’Brien
11. Niamh Briggs
12. Rob Kearney
Started my career 14 years ago with this man and we have made some incredible memories together. His consistency and professionalism are unrivalled. Huge respect for someone who will be remembered as one of the true greats of Irish rugby. pic.twitter.com/Z9CDinacy2— Rob Kearney (@KearneyRob) February 26, 2018
13. Martyn Williams
All the best on the other side fella, one hell of a career...👏— Martyn Williams (@martynewilliams) February 26, 2018
