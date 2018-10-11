This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Welsh snooker player Jones suspended over match-fixing allegations

World snooker’s governing body believes Jamie Jones has “a case to answer”.

By Cian Roche Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 5:21 PM
19 minutes ago 315 Views 2 Comments
Jamie Jones (file photo).
Image: Richard Sellers
Jamie Jones (file photo).
Image: Richard Sellers

SNOOKER PLAYER JAMIE Jones has been suspended over allegations of match-fixing.

The Welshman, ranked 39th in the world, is accused of being involved in fixing the outcome of a match between two other players, David John and Graeme Dott, on 29 September 2016.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said in a statement today that the 30-year-old has “a case to answer” following an investigation into the match. He has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect. 

Jones is accused of being “party to, or facilitated the manipulation” of the match at Preston’s International Championship Qualifiers, in which Dott claimed a 6-1 victory against John.

John was one of three players suspended in May following an investigation.

2018 Betfred Snooker World Championships - Day Two - The Crucible Jamie Jones during day two of the 2018 Betfred World Championship at The Crucible. Source: Richard Sellers

“Following a WPBSA investigation into alleged breaches of the WPBSA Rules by David John, a decision has been taken today that Jamie Jones has a case to answer,”  the statement read.

“Jason Ferguson, the Chairman of the WPBSA, has taken the decision to suspend Jones from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect.

“This suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the hearing or hearings and the determination of this matter.

“Jones has the right to appeal his decision.

The WPBSA would like to make it clear that no matches played by Jamie Jones are under suspicion in this matter.

“The matter will be referred to the WPBSA Disciplinary Committee where a formal hearing will take place at a venue and date to be confirmed.”

