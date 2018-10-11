Welsh snooker player Jones suspended over match-fixing allegations

SNOOKER PLAYER JAMIE Jones has been suspended over allegations of match-fixing.

The Welshman, ranked 39th in the world, is accused of being involved in fixing the outcome of a match between two other players, David John and Graeme Dott, on 29 September 2016.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said in a statement today that the 30-year-old has “a case to answer” following an investigation into the match. He has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect.

Jones is accused of being “party to, or facilitated the manipulation” of the match at Preston’s International Championship Qualifiers, in which Dott claimed a 6-1 victory against John.

John was one of three players suspended in May following an investigation.

“Following a WPBSA investigation into alleged breaches of the WPBSA Rules by David John, a decision has been taken today that Jamie Jones has a case to answer,” the statement read.

“Jason Ferguson, the Chairman of the WPBSA, has taken the decision to suspend Jones from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect.

“This suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the hearing or hearings and the determination of this matter.

“Jones has the right to appeal his decision.

The WPBSA would like to make it clear that no matches played by Jamie Jones are under suspicion in this matter.

“The matter will be referred to the WPBSA Disciplinary Committee where a formal hearing will take place at a venue and date to be confirmed.”

